Forza Horizon 6 Treasure Car locations: Where to find all 9 hidden Treasure Cars

The Treasure Cars in Forza Horizon 6 are among the most sought after in the game.

Each of Forza Horizon 6‘s nine regions has its own secret Treasure Car, and each one is given free to the player if they find it.

These Treasure Cars can’t be bought or unlocked anywhere else in the game, meaning finding them is the only way to unlock them.

The problem is, they’ve all been hidden in discrete locations, with only vague hints given to the player about their whereabouts.

This can prove annoying if there’s a specific car you’re looking for, and you can often find yourself driving around in a stupor, searching every nook and cranny for each car.

Well, now your search can end, because in this guide I show you the location of all nine cars.

Not only have I described the surroundings of each car and included a screenshot so you know what you’re looking for, I’ve even added each one’s map location so you know exactly where to go.

Forza Horizon 6 – Treasure Car locations

1991 Nissan Figaro

Tokyo City Treasure Car

The clue for the Nissan Figaro shows that it’s in a car park with the Rainbow Bridge as a background. Unfortunately, the bridge can be seen from a bunch of places, meaning that’s not much help.

The car park you want is a small one near the side of the river, at the south of the main Tokyo City area.

1969 Dodge Charger

Minamino Region Treasure Car

The golf course in the Minamino Region has a clubhouse on the east side.

If you head around the back of it, you’ll find the Charger parked there.

1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE

Ohtani Region Treasure Car

There’s a section of the Ohtani region where you can find some large power antennas.

The Mazda RX-7 can be found parked right next to one of these, meaning it’s easy to miss if you approach it from the wrong angle.

1987 Porsche 959

Shimanoyama Region Treasure Car

The clue for the Porsche 959 shows that it’s parked near a 365 shop (Forza Horizon 6’s equivalent of the 7/11 stores in Japan).

Anyone who’s been to Japan knows this is no help because there are a load of 7/11s, and the same is true for 365s here. The one you want is in the middle of the small town area near the top of the region.

1981 BMW M1

Hokubu Region Treasure Car

The clue for the BMW M1 shows it next to a column holding up a railway bridge. Unfortunately, the bridge runs right across the entire Hokubu region and there are hundreds of columns along it.

The BMW is parked right near the end of the bridge, at the top of the region.

1995 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR

Takashiro Region Treasure Car

Some of Forza Horizon 6’s Treasure Cars are quietly tucked away in the dusty corners of abandoned car parks.

The Mitsubishi Evo III is the exception to this, and can be found sitting next to the river on the far west side of the map. Certainly the most picturesque Treasure Car location.

1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

Sotoyama Region Treasure Car

Because the Sotoyama Region’s almost entirely covered in snow, a clue showing a snowy area isn’t much use.

You can find the Lancia Stratos halfway up the mountain, just down the hill from the Off Piste Wristband Event.

2005 Ford GT

Nangan Region Treasure Car

The clue for the Ford GT says it can be found on a coastal trail, but the fun thing about coastal trails is they aren’t all on the map, so it’s harder to find them.

Right at the south of the map there’s a coastal trail just off the orange section of road. You can see the car parked there.

1985 Nissan Safari Turbo

Ito Region Treasure Car

On the far east side of the map there’s a wind farm, where a bunch of windmills are happily spinning.

The Nissan Safari is parked right underneath one of the windmills, just slightly south-west of the Turbine Trailer Drift Zone.