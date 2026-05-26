Forza Horizon 6: All Speed Skills explained

Skills are stunts that you can perform with your car in Forza Horizon 6, but there’s no in-game glossary breaking down how to obtain all of the skills.

Most of them are self-explanatory. Trading Paint and Drift Tap are skills you’ll inevitably get while playing the game – if you play like me, at least – but some skills have several levels, and the game doesn’t properly explain how to obtain each level of a skill.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to obtain all of the Speed Skills in FH6 so you can complete any challenges and keep your skill combos high.

Speed Skills breakdown – FH6

Speed Skills are achieved simply by going fast for at least a second or two. The longer you maintain a high speed, the better. During races, Speed Skills are a good way to keep up your skill combo and amass Skill Points.

There are four kinds of Speed Skills, and for each, you need to hit a new speed milestone. If you need to obtain certain Speed Skills for a challenge, ensure you’re using a vehicle capable of reaching the speed you need. Similarly, driving a car that’s too fast might make getting a lower rank Speed Skill tough.

A full list of all of Forza Horizon 6’s Speed Skills and the speeds you need to obtain them in mph is below.