Forza Horizon 6: How to sell cars in the Auction House

You will collect cars constantly while playing Forza Horizon 6.

There are Aftermarket Cars, rewards from races, rewards from missions, Barn Finds, Treasure Cars, and so much more. Your garage will be overflowing with vehicles after just a few hours, leaving you unsure which one to even drive.

If you’ve got a massive garage and more cars than you know what to do with, it might be worth selling some of them. You can sell off your cars to other players online using the in-game Auction House, and in this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get the best prices for your vehicles.

If you need Credits badly enough to sell cars, we recommend you look at our Credit and Wheelspin farm guide.

How to sell your cars for good prices – FH6

If you want to sell your hard-earned vehicles in Forza Horizon 6, you want the Auction House.

You can find the Auction House right next to the Autoshow where you buy new cars, and can be found in the main menu.

Here you can auction any of the cars in your possession. You can set a Starting Price, a Buyout Price, and the Auction Length.

For the best results, we recommend setting the Buyout Price as high as possible, the Starting Price as low as possible, and the Auction Length as long as possible.

This will ensure that you only get the best possible Buyout Price, and the low Starting Price will attract viewers to your auction. By the end of the 24-hour timer, you are likely to have that Starting Price raise quite a bit. This is a good way to ensure your vehicles actually sell, while also making a decent amount of cash back.