Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6

There are a total of 26 photo spots needed for your Collection Journal: Here’s where to find them

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6

Getting all 26 photo locations in Forza Horizon 6 can be one of the most frustrating parts of the game.

One of the many checklists you have to clear in your Discover Japan Collection Journal is the Photography category, where a total of 26 specific landmarks, murals and items have to be found and photographed.

The problem is, the game only gives you the name of what has to be photographed, and while some of these can be roughly figured out by name alone, others are proper ‘needle in a haystack’ stuff.

This guide will help you find all of these photo locations, enabling you to tick off the Photography category and earn the bonuses involved with that, including the Toyota Chaser V car.

Note: This guide is currently a work in progress. 22 of the 26 photos have been found, the rest will follow shortly.

Forza Horizon 6 Photography locations

Kite

I found these flying in the Shimanoyama Region, but they could potentially appear in different areas.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kite
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kite location

Koinobori Fish Flags

Still to be found.

Sky Lanterns

Still to be found.

Water Lanterns

These can be found on the water at this bridge, just south-west of the Irabuohashi Bridge sign on the map. You don’t have to wait until night to see them.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Water Lanterns
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Water Lanterns location

Tanabata Streamers

These can be found in numerous small towns in the game. I first saw them in the Ohtani region – if you Fast Travel to Mei’s House you’ll see them right there in the sky.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Tanabata Streamers
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Tanabata Streamers location

Wakana Yamazaki Mural

Found on the north-west of the map, on a building in the Shimanoyama Region.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Wakana Yamazaki Mural
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Wakana Yamazaki Mural location

Kenji Iwasaki Mural

Found on the side of a building in the Sotoyama Region, just north of the Snow Forest Cross-Country Circuit race.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kenji Iwasaki Mural
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kenji Iwasaki Mural location

Dragon 76 Mural

On a building near the top of the Minamino region, west of the Shirakawa Curves Drift Zone marker on the map.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Dragon 76 Mural
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Dragon 76 Mural location

Naoshi Mural

Near the top of the Ohtani region there are a bunch of red electricity pylons. The mural is on a wall at the side of one of these.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Naoshi Mural
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Naoshi Mural location

Lady Aiko Mural

Still to be found.

Tatsuro Kiuchi Mural

Found at the south side of the Ito Airfield.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Tatsuro Kiuchi Mural
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Tatsuro Kiuchi Mural location

Okuyama Taiki Mural

Still to be found.

Kazuhisa Urugami Mural

On a wall just round the corner from the HZN-VI Rocket at the Irokawa Space Centre.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kazuhisa Urugami Mural
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kazuhisa Urugami Mural location

Chaser Zero

Standing at the Horizon Festival area in the Ohtani Region.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Chaser Zero
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Chaser Zero location

Daikoku Monument

This is the large, tall structure located near the Daikoku Parking Lot south of the main Tokyo City area.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Daikoku Monument
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Daikoku Monument location

Hirosaki Castle

Has its own marked area in the Takashiro Region, so it’s easy to find.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Hirosaki Castle
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Hirosaki Castle location

Kinkaku-ji

This is a temple which can be found north-west of Mei’s House.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kinkaku-ji
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kinkaku-ji location

Kitayama Big Daisugi

On the west end of the island, just up from the Ito Airfield. The Big Daisugi is the forest, so any shot of the tall trees should trigger it.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kitayama Big Daisugi
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Kitayama Big Daisugi location

Peace Torii

The Peace Torii is in the water, right on the south-west point of the Shimanoyama region.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Peace Torii
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Peace Torii location

Ruriko-ji Temple

Located near the top of the Hokobu Region. This one sometimes doesn’t trigger, even if you get it in the shot, so you might need to move around it and take photos of the side or back until it triggers.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Ruriko-ji Temple
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Ruriko-ji Temple location

Shirakawa Island Farmhouse

There are a lot of farmhouses in Shirakawa (in the Minamino region) but the specific one you want is on a tiny island with a pond around it.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Shirakawa Island Farmhouse
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Shirakawa Island Farmhouse location

Sotoyama Ski Resort

Right on top of the Cross-Country race called Snow Forest Cross Country Circuit.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Sotoyama Ski Resort
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Sotoyama Ski Resort location

Statue of Hachiko

Hachiko is the dog who can be found at Shibuya Crossing. You need to point your camera into the crowd to find it.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Statue of Hachiko
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Statue of Hachiko location

Temple of Nachi Falls

On the far west side of the Taskahiro region, where you find the Mitsubishi Evo III Treasure Car, this temple can be found high up in the trees.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Temple of Nachi Falls
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Temple of Nachi Falls location

HZN-VI Rocket

Can be found at the Irokawa Space Centre right at the bottom of the map.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
HZN-VI Rocket
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
HZN-VI Rocket location

Tokyo Tower

Easy to see from many streets at the west side of Tokyo City.

Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Tokyo Tower
Forza Horizon 6 photo locations: Where to find all 26 Photography spots in Forza Horizon 6
Tokyo Tower location
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