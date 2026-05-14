Forza Horizon 6 Barn Find locations: How to unlock and find all 15 Barn Find cars

Forza Horizon 6 Barn Finds work in a slightly different way to previous games, but the general idea is still the same.

As you progress through the game, you’ll be made aware of barns located around the game’s map, containing old cars.

These cars are generally some of the rarest or most unique in the game, meaning any time you’re told about a Barn Find it’s in your best interests to find it.

But how do Barn Finds work in Forza Horizon 6, and where are all 15 Barn Find cars located?

That’s where this guide comes in. I’ll show you how to actually unlock all 15 Barn Finds in the first place, then show you where to find them once you do.

Forza Horizon 6: How to unlock Barn Finds

Barn Finds are unlocked slightly differently in Forza Horizon 6, compared to previous years.

This time, your performance in Horizon Festival events has no bearing at all on Barn Finds – you could make your way all the way up to the Gold Wristband and still only have one or two Barn Finds on the map.

That’s because Barn Finds are now tied to the Discover Japan missions in the game. Like the Horizon Festival section, Discover Japan has you building up XP by taking on certain races (Street Racing and Togue ones, specifically), as well as all the collection-based tasks.

As you take photos, collect cars, hit the regional mascots, do food delivery missions and things like that, you’ll level up with new stamps for your Discover Japan card.

Each time you get a new stamp, not only will you unlock a new house to buy, but a couple of Barn Finds will appear on the map.

In order to get all 15 Barn Finds, then, you have to collect all seven Discover Japan stamps and reach Master Explorer status.

Once a Barn Find is active, the process is the same – find the barn on the map, drive up to it and you’ll trigger a cutscene where the car is discovered. It’s then taken away to get cleaned and fixed, and after a while you’ll be told it’s finally available to use in your Garage.

Forza Horizon 6: Barn Find locations

As with previous Forza Horizon games, it seems that Barn Finds appear in a random order, but the cars that are in them are always the same.

This guide, then, lists them in the order they’re listed in the game once all 15 have been found.

When you get a Barn Find, its vague location will appear on your map. Match it up with the maps I’ve provided below to help you find exactly where it is, and what car’s inside it.

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Barn Find

Found in the Ito region, right in the little section that juts out on the west side of the region.

2005 Honda NSX-R GT Barn Find

Found near the middle of the Ohtani region, slightly to the south.

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV Barn Find

Found right in the middle of the Ito region, just off the coast.

1962 Lincoln Continental

Found in the middle of the Hokubu region, just south-west of the coloured flower field.

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

Found in the middle of the Takashiro region, in a large forest section.

2005 Mitsubishi #1 Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack Barn Find

Found in the top-middle of the Simanoyama region, north of the small town area.

1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution Barn Find

Found near the middle of the Shimanoyama region, on the east side.

1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil Nismo Skyline GT-R Barn Find

Found in the Takashiro region, on the west side.

1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) Barn Find

Found right on the south-west corner of the Ohtani region.

1989 Nissan PAO Barn Find

Found on the west side of the Minamino region.

1983 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette Barn Find

Found in the Ito region, just north of the Ito Airfield.

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R Barn Find

Found in the Nangan region, on the north-east corner of the large lake.

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Barn Find

Found in the Shimanoyama region, in the north-west corner of the area.

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 Barn Find

Found right at the bottom of the Ohtani region. It’s surrounded by trees so it can be hard to spot at first.

1969 Toyota 2000GT Barn Find

Found on the east side of the Ito region, just off the beach.