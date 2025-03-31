Five Nights TD codes for UPD 42 (April 2025)

Five Nights TD codes for UPD 39 have arrived, alongside the return of PVP Ranked, a new unit, and more.

Inspired by the classic title The House TD, Five Nights TD is a Roblox tower defense strategy game that heavily resembles the Five Nights at Freddie’s franchise for its setting and characters. New FNTD codes typically drop on the game’s official Discord server, but we also gather them all up here.

Five Nights TD codes for UPD 42

Here are all the working Five Nights TD codes right now:

UPDATE42 – 2000 Space tokens (NEW)

APRILFOOLS – 2000 tokens (NEW)

BEAR5 – 15 Souls (NEW)

SPACEENDLESS – 15 Souls (NEW)

SPACEAPEX – 3000 space tokens (NEW)

FIVENIGHTSTD- 1000 tokens

SECURITYBREACH- 1x exclusive pack 7

SEASON7 – 1x Exclusive pack 7

RUIN – 30 Souls

NEBULA – 2000 tokens

FREDDYINSPACE – 15 Souls

ALIENHELPY – 15 Souls

Expired codes

UPDATE39

1MMEMBERS

PIRATEFOXY

OLYMPUS

FOXSEIDON

ZEUSFREDEUS

GREEKENDLESS

UPDATE36

THANKSFORPLAYING

UPDATE34

ARG2

SEASON6

GLAMROCK

UPDATE32

NEWQUESTS

GOLIATHEVO

UPDATE30

ENDLESS7

HAPPYNEWYEAR

SEASON6

GLAMROCK

SECURITYBREACH

SANTASHOP

CHRISTMAS

FIVENIGHTSTD

UPDATE29

SEASON5

PIZZASIM

CHRISTMASENDLESS

UPDATE28

GIFT

CALENDER

UPDATE27

RANKED2v2

470MVISITS

STEAMPUNKENDLESS

STEAMPUNK

UPDATE26

UPDATE25

VERSUS

RANKED

KRONOS

UPDATE24

UPDATE23

UPDATE22

TRADEHISTORY

SOULCAP

REJOINS

ENDLESS6

PIZZASIM

SEASON5

HALLOWEEN

TRICKORTREAT

UPDATE21

PROTRADING

400MVISITS

TEAMS

200KLIKES

UPDATE20

SEASON4

100KACTIVES

SALVAGE

CONSOLE

UPDATE19

UPDATE18

330MVISITS

SPOOKYENDLESS

SHERIFFSPASS

WILDWEST

UPDATE17

300MVISITS

ENDLESS5

MAFIAFREDDY

250MVISITS

MODIFIERS

THEARG1

UPDATE16

APEX

PASSIVE

SKIPSUMMON

SEASON3

UPDATE15

UPDATE14

150KLIKES

UPDATE13

200MVISITS

EVOLUTIONS

AUTOENCHANT

MILITARY

UPDATE12

100KMEMBERS

TRADECHAT

ENDLESS4

UPDATE11

150MVISITS

110KLIKES

WEFORGOTCODESSORRY

ENDLESSREVAMP

UPDATE8

100MVISITS

80KLIKES

NEWSOULS

SOULSWIPE

UPDATE6

PLAZA

SUMMER

QUESTS

40KACTIVES

40KLIKES

SEASON2

UPDATE5

UPDATE4

UPDATE3

30KACTIVES

25KLIKES

AFK

CLANS

UPDATE2

20KACTIVE

10KLIKES

10MVISITS

FiveNightsTD

UPDATE1

5KACTIVE

3KLIKES

RELEASE

How do I use codes in Five Nights TD?

Here’s how to use codes in this one:

Launch Five Nights TD .

. Click the Cog/Gear button to open the Settings menu



to open the Settings menu Enter a working code in the box at the bottom .

. Click Go.

The rewards from any working codes will drop straight into your account. You can join the game group to get some starting cash, too.

Is there a Five Nights TD Trello link?

There’s no Five Nights TD Trello link to speak of just yet. There’s a chance the team could be working on one, but there’s a higher chance that you’ll need to wait for the players to band together to make an unofficial Trello of their own.

There is, however, a Five Nights TD Wiki that’s being managed by some devoted fans.

When is the next Five Nights TD update?

Something “different” will drop as part of next week’s Five Nights TD update. That’s UPD 24. The patch was teased with a timed gate on some kind of tunnel with exclusive units on either side.

Is there a Five Nights TD tier list?

While there’s no official tier list for Five Nights TD, there is a dedicated channel in the game’s Discord server for fan-made efforts.

Developers and players can vote to push the latest fan-made tier list to the top of the pack. Check it out on our Five Nights TD tier list page if you can’t hop into the Discord.

What is Five Nights TD?

Put simply, Five Nights TD is a typical Roblox tower defense strategy title. Instead of wholly original units (towers) it uses iconic characters from the Five Nights at Freddie’s thriller franchise.

Players use in-game currencies to unlock new characters. Then they form a team of just a few and place them in strategic locations to stop monsters traveling along a fixed path before they reach the other side.

It’s entirely unofficial and not affiliated with the creators of the games it’s based on.

