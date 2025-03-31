Five Nights TD codes for UPD 42 (April 2025)
Five Nights TD isn’t the official FNAF Roblox game, but it could ease the wait
Latest update
We’ve added a bunch of new Five Nights TD codes to mark update 42!
Five Nights TD codes for UPD 39 have arrived, alongside the return of PVP Ranked, a new unit, and more.
Inspired by the classic title The House TD, Five Nights TD is a Roblox tower defense strategy game that heavily resembles the Five Nights at Freddie’s franchise for its setting and characters. New FNTD codes typically drop on the game’s official Discord server, but we also gather them all up here.
Five Nights TD codes for UPD 42
Here are all the working Five Nights TD codes right now:
- UPDATE42 – 2000 Space tokens (NEW)
- APRILFOOLS – 2000 tokens (NEW)
- BEAR5 – 15 Souls (NEW)
- SPACEENDLESS – 15 Souls (NEW)
- SPACEAPEX – 3000 space tokens (NEW)
- FIVENIGHTSTD- 1000 tokens
- SECURITYBREACH- 1x exclusive pack 7
- SEASON7 – 1x Exclusive pack 7
- RUIN – 30 Souls
- NEBULA – 2000 tokens
- FREDDYINSPACE – 15 Souls
- ALIENHELPY – 15 Souls
Expired codes
- UPDATE39
- 1MMEMBERS
- PIRATEFOXY
- OLYMPUS
- FOXSEIDON
- ZEUSFREDEUS
- GREEKENDLESS
- UPDATE36
- THANKSFORPLAYING
- UPDATE34
- ARG2
- SEASON6
- GLAMROCK
- UPDATE32
- NEWQUESTS
- GOLIATHEVO
- UPDATE30
- ENDLESS7
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- SEASON6
- GLAMROCK
- SECURITYBREACH
- SANTASHOP
- CHRISTMAS
- FIVENIGHTSTD
- UPDATE29
- SEASON5
- PIZZASIM
- CHRISTMASENDLESS
- UPDATE28
- GIFT
- CALENDER
- UPDATE27
- RANKED2v2
- 470MVISITS
- STEAMPUNKENDLESS
- STEAMPUNK
- UPDATE26
- UPDATE25
- VERSUS
- RANKED
- KRONOS
- UPDATE24
- UPDATE23
- UPDATE22
- TRADEHISTORY
- SOULCAP
- REJOINS
- ENDLESS6
- PIZZASIM
- SEASON5
- HALLOWEEN
- TRICKORTREAT
- UPDATE21
- PROTRADING
- 400MVISITS
- TEAMS
- 200KLIKES
- UPDATE20
- SEASON4
- 100KACTIVES
- SALVAGE
- CONSOLE
- UPDATE19
- UPDATE18
- 330MVISITS
- SPOOKYENDLESS
- SHERIFFSPASS
- WILDWEST
- UPDATE17
- 300MVISITS
- ENDLESS5
- MAFIAFREDDY
- 250MVISITS
- MODIFIERS
- THEARG1
- UPDATE16
- APEX
- PASSIVE
- SKIPSUMMON
- SEASON3
- UPDATE15
- UPDATE14
- 150KLIKES
- UPDATE13
- 200MVISITS
- EVOLUTIONS
- AUTOENCHANT
- MILITARY
- UPDATE12
- 100KMEMBERS
- TRADECHAT
- ENDLESS4
- UPDATE11
- 150MVISITS
- 110KLIKES
- WEFORGOTCODESSORRY
- ENDLESSREVAMP
- UPDATE8
- 100MVISITS
- 80KLIKES
- NEWSOULS
- SOULSWIPE
- UPDATE6
- PLAZA
- SUMMER
- QUESTS
- 40KACTIVES
- 40KLIKES
- SEASON2
- UPDATE5
- UPDATE4
- UPDATE3
- 30KACTIVES
- 25KLIKES
- AFK
- CLANS
- UPDATE2
- 20KACTIVE
- 10KLIKES
- 10MVISITS
- FiveNightsTD
- UPDATE1
- 5KACTIVE
- 3KLIKES
- RELEASE
How do I use codes in Five Nights TD?
Here’s how to use codes in this one:
- Launch Five Nights TD.
- Click the Cog/Gear button to open the Settings menu
- Enter a working code in the box at the bottom.
- Click Go.
The rewards from any working codes will drop straight into your account. You can join the game group to get some starting cash, too.
Is there a Five Nights TD Trello link?
There’s no Five Nights TD Trello link to speak of just yet. There’s a chance the team could be working on one, but there’s a higher chance that you’ll need to wait for the players to band together to make an unofficial Trello of their own.
There is, however, a Five Nights TD Wiki that’s being managed by some devoted fans.
When is the next Five Nights TD update?
Something “different” will drop as part of next week’s Five Nights TD update. That’s UPD 24. The patch was teased with a timed gate on some kind of tunnel with exclusive units on either side.
Is there a Five Nights TD tier list?
While there’s no official tier list for Five Nights TD, there is a dedicated channel in the game’s Discord server for fan-made efforts.
Developers and players can vote to push the latest fan-made tier list to the top of the pack. Check it out on our Five Nights TD tier list page if you can’t hop into the Discord.
What is Five Nights TD?
Put simply, Five Nights TD is a typical Roblox tower defense strategy title. Instead of wholly original units (towers) it uses iconic characters from the Five Nights at Freddie’s thriller franchise.
Players use in-game currencies to unlock new characters. Then they form a team of just a few and place them in strategic locations to stop monsters traveling along a fixed path before they reach the other side.
It’s entirely unofficial and not affiliated with the creators of the games it’s based on.
It's entirely unofficial and not affiliated with the creators of the games it's based on.