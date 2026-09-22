Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Yaamanthemum location, Petals of Encouragement quest guide

Yaamanthemum is a pesky herb you’ll need for the Petals of Encouragement quest in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

This is a fairly rare flower that only grows in a limited number of areas, but you can also purchase it from one location if you just want to get this quest over with.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where to easily find Yaamanthemum in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

How to find Yaamanthemum – FE: FW

There are two ways to find Yaamanthemum.

The first is by searching the Magnus Plateau. This area is located just South of Kavala Stronghold, to the Southeast of Dagsion. Searching the area multiple times will eventually reward you with the Yaamanthemum you need.

Alternatively, you can buy Yaamanthemum for 50 Gold from the town of Yaaman’s Market — the name of the town is a dead giveaway, really. Yaaman is located Northeast of Dagsion, just South of the Evermist Plain, within the same region as Dagsion.

Either way, you need just one Yaamanthemum to complete the Petals of Encouragement quest.

Petals of Encouragement rewards – FE: FW

You’ll receive a Linking Rock, 800 Gold, and 50 Renown for completing the Petals of Encouragement quest. Meagre rewards, but at least it’s an easy quest to complete.