Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Wonder Leaves location for Elegant Drink Recipes quest

The last of Leda’s Drink Recipes quests in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave requires Wonder Leaves.

This quest is a little different from most. Wonder Leaves can’t be found by searching and harvesting from locations on the overworld, like most of the Leaves you need for these quests.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to find Wonder Leaves and complete the Elegant Drink Recipes quest in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

How to find Wonder Leaves – FE: FW

Wonder Leaves can be found as a quest reward for an entirely different quest. The tricky thing is that you’ll be able to grab the Elegant Drink Recipes quest starting from Chapter 10, but you won’t actually be able to complete the quest until you reach Chapter 11.

In Chapter 11, you’ll be given the Dance for Benetnasch performance quest in the Tavern, and the rewards for that quest include Wonder Leaves that you can use to complete the Elegant Drink Recipes quest.

Benetnasch is on the Southern edge of Dagda, but you’ll be given a map marker once you begin the Dance for Benetnasch quest in Chapter 11.

Elegant Drink Recipes quest rewards – FE: FW

Once you finally complete the Elegant Drink Recipes quest in Chapter 11, you’ll receive two new Classes, the Song of Angels Blaze Art, 200 Renown, and a new drink recipe. This is one side quest you won’t want to miss, as the Ranger and Troubadour Classes are great options to have in combat.