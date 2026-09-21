Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Wandering Wood dungeon guide

The Wandering Wood in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave feels like a reference to the Lost Woods in Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Not like the myth of an endless forest you get lost in is unique to The Legend of Zelda, but you probably will get lost in Fortune’s Weave’s Wandering Wood if you don’t pay attention.

You need to notice one simple thing in order to make it through the Wandering Wood, and we’re explaining everything you need to know to complete the dungeon in this guide.

How to solve the Wandering Wood – FE: FW

The Wandering Wood is a dungeon without any enemies in it, and just one treasure chest to locate. The first room has a large tree at the center, and three places to exit, excluding where you entered. If you pick the wrong path, you’ll get sent to the start. Over and over again.

Solving the Wandering Wood is actually simple. Look in the area for a blue butterfly. It will always hover in circles just in front of the correct exit.

Repeatedly look for and follow the butterfly, and after around five rooms, you’ll encounter the exit marked with the “Head out” tag, which indicates you’ve finally reached the end of the dungeon.

It’s very simple to get through the Wandering Wood once you know how, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be confusing the first time you enter.