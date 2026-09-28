Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Torment Grass location

Torment Grass is an odd vegetable in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave that’s not required for many tasks or objectives.

However, it can be used as a trade item with merchants for multiple other kinds of items. This includes the Giants’ Meat you need to recruit Goliath, though that’s certainly not the best way to do it.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the best places to farm Torment Grass in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, but you might not like the answer.

For more guides and tips, check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave complete walkthrough hub.

We break down the best story order, whether you should skip Part 2 of the story, locations for dozens of items needed for side quests – like Sweet Leaves, Bitter Leaves, and Yaamanthemum – a list of every English voice actor, and much more.

Best Torment Grass location – FE: FW

Torment Grass is incredibly difficult to acquire for Cai, as it’s mainly grown around in the desert that Cai cannot reach on the overworld.

If you’re playing as any other protagonist, you can purchase Torment Grass from Baina Oasis’ Market in the middle of the desert.

Alternatively, you can search points in the desert and to the South of the desert to find Torment Grass for free. This includes the Scorched-Grass Dunes to the South of the desert in Lambath, or the Corpses’ Gutter in the Nysiades’ desert.