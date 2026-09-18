Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: The Missing Granddaughter quest guide

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is packed with side quests, and some of these are titled Kindness quests.

These quests are a bit different, as the rewards are rarely massive. Instead, you’ll be completing these quests partially out of the goodness of your heart, and partially because you need the Renown rewards.

In this guide, we’re breaking down one of the simplest side quests in all of Fortune’s Weave. Honestly, it’s ridiculously simple, but easy to overlook if you’re not thinking about it too hard.

The Missing Granddaughter location – FE: FW

You’ll pick up this quest from the Bulletin Board near the Shopping Arcade. The secret to this very simple quest is that the Grandmother is a bit, well, blind. She’s getting old, bless her heart.

The Granddaughter is perfectly safe, and just North of the Shopping Arcade, on the upper level behind the Item Shopkeeper and Armorer. You simply need to speak with the Granddaughter, and then speak with the Grandmother again, and the quest is complete. Yes, it really is that easy.

The Missing Granddaughter quest rewards – FE: FW

It’s not so bad though, because for such a simple quest, the rewards are quite handsome.

You’ll receive 1,500 Gold, which is handy, and 100 Renown, which just might rank up your Renown and allow you to recruit new units — as long as you’ve already levelled up their Support ranks.