Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Sweet Leaves location for Simple Drink Recipes quest

If you’re playing Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave as Leda, you will be tasked with acquiring Sweet Leaves.

The quest is Simple Drink Recipes, and while it seems simple at first, it can be annoyingly complex. Sweet Leaves can be gathered from certain points on the overworld map, but if you haven’t already found Sweet Leaves, the game won’t tell you where to search.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how you can easily acquire Sweet Leaves for the Simple Drink Recipes quest, and anything else you might need them for during the adventure.

Sweet Leaves location – FE: FW

Sweet Leaves – and the other types of Leaves the game will ask you to gather – can be found by Searching at points across the overworld. These points are marked with a vegetable, and if you look in the top left of the screen while hovering over a location, you will be given a list of things you’ve already found that are harvestable in that area. Any items obscured by “????” are items you have not found yet in your playthrough.

The closest search point to Dagsion that we’ve found is called Traveler’s Hill. You must leave Dagsion to the right, and use the Kavala Stronghold to enter the Elektra region. Magnus Plateau is the first search point you’ll encounter in Elektra, and Traveler’s Hill is a short distance to the West.

Post up at Traveler’s Hill and use the Search function repeatedly until you get enough Sweet Leaves to complete the quest. Return to the Tavern in Dagsion to complete the quest.

Simple Drink Recipes rewards – FE: FW

The rewards you receive include the Song of Madness Blaze Art and 150 Renown. You will also be able to trade for new drinks from the drink merchant.

The Blaze Art is unique, and the Renown is useful, so these are worthwhile rewards, making the quest one you shouldn’t skip.