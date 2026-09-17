Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Should you skip Part 2?

Once you clear one run of Part 1 in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, you’ll be on to Part 2, the War Arc.

This story arc can be undertaken from the Strife Obelisk, and while you definitely should play through the War Arc once, you are given the option to skip it entirely.

In this guide, we’re breaking down why you might want to skip Part 2 of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and why you shouldn’t.

Should you skip Part 2? – FEFW

You should play through Part 2 of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave at least once. After that, there’s not much reason to play it again.

Unlike Part 1 of the game, which plays out very differently between each of the four Flame Lord protagonists, Part 2 revolves around the Flame Lord Theodora and the war between Saramis and Dagda. Any other character you play Part 2 with essentially acts as a side character.

When beginning Part 2 from the Strife Obelisk, you’ll be given the option to skip it entirely. This will still give you appropriate EXP for your characters and skills, ensuring they’re strong enough to go into Part 3’s harsh challenges.

As a result, we recommend only playing Part 2 with one of the four protagonists, and then skipping it with future characters, as the story plays out identically, with only small amounts of different dialogue coming from your chosen protag. There are no side quests, and there isn’t an overworld map to explore.

What do you miss by skipping Part 2? – FEFW

Not much. There are some weapons that it might be useful to acquire multiple times over the four potential runs through Part 2, but the story is identical. This includes the story for side characters, such as Nathan and Creek.

If you don’t feel that your army has levelled up enough, playing through Part 2 multiple times might help you get stronger in a more focused way than the automated EXP gained from skipping the part, but otherwise you won’t miss out on anything by only playing Part 2 once.