Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Sandworm Meat location to recruit Nezha

A lot of characters in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will request items or rewards before joining you, which is fine until the item is hard to get.

That’s the case with Sandworm Meat, especially if you’re playing as Cai. Sandworms like to live in the desert, as you can imagine, and Cai can’t get there in his Part 1 path.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the fastest way to get Sandworm Meat in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave so you can recruit Nezha quickly and easily. This is much easier and faster to get than the Giants’ Meat for Goliath.

For more guides and tips, check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave complete walkthrough hub.

We break down the best story order, whether you should skip Part 2 of the story, locations for dozens of items needed for side quests – like Sweet Leaves, Bitter Leaves, and Yaamanthemum – a list of every English voice actor, and much more.

Best Sandworm Meat location for Cai – FE: FW

Sandworm Meat is tough to find for Cai, but Nezha is asking for three Sandworm Meat. This is pretty simple as long as you already have access to the Gate of the Gods.

Cai’s Gate of the Gods will take you to Aurora’s Temple. Head South from there, and the town of Kira is located just North of a vegetable gathering point. Kira’s Market sells Sandworm Meat for 300 Gold each, meaning you can buy the three Kezha wants for just 900 Gold. Not too bad.

Sandworm Meat is also available from the Luxury Meat Crate.

Best Sandworm Meat location for other characters – FE: FW

If you’re playing as a character that can traverse the desert, then you can get Sandworm Meat for free. You can probably grab Dates for Halvin while you’re here, too.

In the desert, Sandworm Meat can be found in Aditi’s Cave. From Baina Oasis, head West to Sandflow Road, and then North to find Aditi’s Cave. Here, all of the enemies are sandworms, and you’ll be rewarded with Sandworm Meat for most fights. Just be warned: you should be around level 28 before entering this cave.