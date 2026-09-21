Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Renown: How to raise Renown fast

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has dozens of characters available to recruit, but you’ll need Renown to do it.

Renown is a metric that shows how well-known and popular your group of fighters is. This will allow you to traverse new areas on the overworld map and recruit characters that might’ve thought you were too small-time otherwise.

There are three distinct ways to increase your Renown. Two are obvious, but one is very easy to overlook. If you want to quickly raise your Renown, make sure to utilize all of our advice below in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

Main story battles – FE: FW

The most obvious way to increase your Renown is through completing main story battles. All main story battles will increase your Renown, but especially those that take place in the Arena. These will all serve to make you more celebrated and popular, and therefore will make recruitable characters more likely to join you.

Side Quests – FE: FW

There are some side quests that every Flame Lord protagonist gains access to, and then there are a few that are exclusive to specific characters. Either way, each side quest will give you Renown rewards, and if you clear all available side quests before the chapter progresses, you’ll be in a good position to recruit as many available units as possible.

Audience with gods – FE: FW

The final way to increase your Renown is by speaking with Dagsion’s pantheon of gods. You will be able to get audiences with the gods on a regular basis, and each conversation will increase your Renown just a tiny bit. It’s not much, but interacting with the gods costs nothing, and you’ll need as much Renown as you can get, so check the various Temples via the map screen to see if an audience is possible.