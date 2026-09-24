Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Reach Secret Altar, Purloined Spellcaster’s Tools quest guide

When you undertake the Purloined Spellcaster’s Tools side quest in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, you might get a bit stuck.

The location you need to get to – Secret Altar – is marked on your map, which is handy, but if you haven’t thoroughly explored the area already, you won’t be told how to actually get there. There’s no obvious path, but there is one way to make it to Secret Altar.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get to Secret Altar and complete Purloined Spellcaster’s Tools in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

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How to get to Secret Altar – FE: FW

Getting to Secret Altar is pretty easy if you’re playing as Cai. At this point, Cai will have access to the Gate of the Gods, allowing him to warp to Aurora’s Temple on the overworld. This is good, because the entrance to Secret Altar is two spaces to the West of Aurora’s Temple.

You just need to get through the Masked Woods. A bit like the Wandering Wood dungeon but less confusing, this dungeon has a designated exit, and when you exit through it, you’ll be able to find a new path leading to the Secret Altar. That’s why it’s called the Secret Altar, duh.

Once you reach the Secret Altar, you just have to overcome a relatively simple battle to collect the Spellcaster’s Relics to complete the quest.

Purloined Spellcaster’s Tool quest rewards – FE: FW

Return to the quest giver – the Spellcaster-Tool Merchant – and he’ll reward you with a White-Magic Manual, 1,500 Gold, and a pitiful 80 Renown. Every little helps, but this guy is a bit stingy. Still, the White-Magic Manual is a decent reward for your designated healer.