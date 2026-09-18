Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Pepper and Bitter Leaves location for Captains’ and Popular Drink Recipes quests

Leda is tasked with gathering a lot of items for side quests in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

Luckily, two items you need for different quests can be obtained in exactly the same area, making the search much easier. The Captains’ Drink Recipes quest and the Popular Drink Recipes quest require Pepper Leaves and Bitter Leaves, respectively, and you can get them in one place.

If you’re stuck on either quest, follow our guide below to quickly and easily get items for both so you don’t waste time in the future.

Captains Drink Recipes and Popular Drink Recipes quests explained – FE: FW

Both the Captains and Popular Drink Recipes quests are part of Leda’s Drink Recipe questline. These quests will appear as Leda progresses through the chapters of her story and will require her to locate rare leaves across the land of Dagda. This questline includes the Sweet Leaves for Simple Drink Recipes.

These quests reward you with Renown and a Blaze Art, in addition to the titular drink recipe. The Captains’ Drink Recipes quest will reward you with 180 Renown and the Song of Icewater+ Blaze Art. The Popular Drink Recipes quest will reward you with 200 Renown and the Song of Passion+ Blaze Art.

For these quests, you’ll need Pepper Leaves and Bitter Leaves, respectively, and luckily both of these items can be found in the same location. Even if you haven’t unlocked both quests, collecting one of each item early on will save you having to search for the leaves later in the game.

Pepper Leaves and Bitter Leaves location – FE: FW

Both of these items can be found in the same location, titled Traveler’s Garden. This is basically in the Northeast corner of Dagda, in the Castalia region, past Fortuna’s Temple and the Port of Pandora. The closest Carriage posthouse is the Eochaid Posthouse.

If you get here and repeatedly use the Search function, you will eventually harvest both Pepper Leaves and Bitter Leaves. Even if you haven’t unlocked the relevant quests yet, holding on to them will make progress in the future much faster.