Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Paradise Fish location to recruit Ninae

Many characters you can recruit in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will ask for some kind of gift or reward before joining.

This is called Negotiation, and many characters will ask for rare items or sums of Gold. Ninae, in particular, wants one item and one item only: a Paradise Fish.

Sounds simple enough. Paradise Fish can only be found in basically one location on the overworld, and you’ll need to traipse through a dungeon to get there. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get a Paradise Fish to recruit Ninae in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

Paradise Fish location – FE: FW

You can only find Paradise Fish in the Saveilon region, pretty far to the South. You’ll want to head to Lake Brontes, which has Talto Goby, Ladon Loach, Lagon Pike, and Paradise Fish available to harvest.

To find Lake Brontes, you should head East from Axion Gorge, through the Valhalla Mine dungeon. When through, you’ll find the path to Lake Brontes, close to the town of Megaira.

You only need to harvest one Paradise Fish for the purpose of recruiting Ninae, but you might want to pick up several while you’re here, just in case they become important in the future.