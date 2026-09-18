Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Monster in the Night quest guide

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has dozens of optional side quests, but you should complete them because they’ll boost your Renown.

One of these quests is Monster in the Night, and it might seem confusing at first, but solving this quest has a very obvious answer.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know in order to complete the Monster in the Night quest. As a side note, the storyline surrounding this quest will change dramatically if your chosen protagonist is Leda.

How to start Monster in the Night – FEFW

The Monster in the Night quest will become available starting from Chapter 5. You’ll be able to pick it up from a civilian in Dagsion in the City Streets area, on the upper level behind the Merchant Vendor.

Monster in the Night quest location – FEFW

The “trick” to this quest is that you can only undertake it at night. As a reminder, there are three turns in a single day, moving through morning, evening, and night.

If you want to undertake this quest and it’s currently the wrong time of day, you should go to the Inn and automate activities for one or two turns to pass time until night.

Once it’s night, head to the Easternmost point from the Arena Level. Walk past the Inn on this level and turn right at the end of the street to find a side street. This is where the monstrous phantom will appear, but it will only be available to fight at night and while the Monster in the Night quest is underway.