Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Master location, Missing Master quest guide

There’s a Missing Master in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and we know where he’s hiding.

This is a simple case of finding the NPC with an icon above their head that isn’t marked on the map, similar to the Lost Temple Cat and Broom Lady quests that you’ve probably already completed.

In this guide, we’re breaking down exactly where to find the Missing Master and what rewards you get for completing this quest in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

For more guides and tips, check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave complete walkthrough hub.

We break down the best story order, whether you should skip Part 2 of the story, locations for dozens of items needed for side quests – like Sweet Leaves, Bitter Leaves, and Yaamanthemum – a list of every English voice actor, and much more.

Missing Master location – FE: FW

The Missing Master you’re looking for is a generic balding old man NPC called Wealthy Old Man, and he can be found near the main docks. This is not the dock on the South side of Lowtown, but the one closer to the trading merchants.

Check the dock, and you should find the old man overlooking the ships at the dock, assuming there are any. Chat to him, and he’ll disappear, returning to the quest giver. Probably. I hope.

Missing Master quest rewards – FE: FW

Return to the Female Servant – that’s the name given in the quest log, for the record – and she’ll reward you with 4,000 Gold and 130 Renown. This is a genuinely great reward considering you don’t have to learn Dagsion or spend any turns to solve it.