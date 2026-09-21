Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Lost Temple Cat location quest guide

One of the quests you’ll encounter in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave asks you to find a lost cat.

Yes, it’s as simple as that, but the cat won’t be marked on your map, and it won’t be obvious that you’ve found the cat you’re looking for until you get close. Making things worse, there are a lot of cats around the city of Dagsion.

You are given a hint that it should be near the arena, but that’s vague, and the area is still quite large. In this guide, we’re breaking down the exact location of the Lost Temple Cat in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

Lost Temple Cat location – FE: FW

Yes, the Lost Temple Cat is in the vicinity of the arena, and it’s closer to the arena than you might think. There are a lot of cats in Dagsion, but the correct cat will have a quest marker appear over its head once you approach. This quest marker will not appear on the map.

Opposite the arena entrance, there’s a large fountain. Investigate the fountain’s surroundings, and you should find the Lost Temple Cat hiding behind it, grooming itself.

It seems that the cat accidentally ate some salt in the temple and ran down to the fountain to drink some water.

Return to the quest giver outside the temples once you’ve spoken with the cat, and you’ll receive 2,500 Gold in addition to 130 Renown, which is a great reward considering how easy the quest actually is.