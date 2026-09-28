Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Glirmosa location to recruit Mu

If you want to recruit Mu to your party in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, you’ll need Glirmosa.

That won’t be easy if you’re playing as Cai. Even then, there aren’t many places where you can find Glirmosa across the map.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the best way to get Glirmosa so you can recruit Mu in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

For more guides and tips, check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave complete walkthrough hub.

We break down the best story order, whether you should skip Part 2 of the story, locations for dozens of items needed for side quests – like Sweet Leaves, Bitter Leaves, and Yaamanthemum – a list of every English voice actor, and much more.

How to get Glirmosa as Cai – FE: FW

Glirmosa is best found in the Southwest part of Dagsion, just South of the desert. This is a problem, as Cai can’t get there during his playthrough.

Instead, Cai must rely on travelling merchants across the overworld map. Once you find a merchant that will supply you with Glirmosa, you can farm it as a vegetable to get more, assuming you don’t get enough. You’ll only need three Glirmosa

Best Glirmosa locations – FE: FW

If you can access the Western edges of the Dagdan Empire, you can get to the Pasithea region where you’ll find Mars’s Temple. You can find multiple locations here that will reveal Glirmosa if you use the Search function.

This includes Forest of No Return, Rear Mountain Path, and Mount Orgus Trail.