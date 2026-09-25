Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Giants’ Meat location to recruit Goliath

If you want to recruit all possible units in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, you’ll need Giants’ Meat.

Three Giants’ Meat are required for Goliath’s Negotiation request; otherwise, he won’t join your party. It sounds simple enough, but getting Giants’ Meat is easier said than done.

In this guide, we’re breaking down two unique ways of getting Giants’ Meat that you can combine in order to get Goliath on your team as fast as possible.

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How to get Giants’ Meat – FE: FW

There are two effective ways of getting Giants’ Meat, but unfortunately, both of them rely on an element of RNG.

The first method is simply by fighting giant enemies on the overworld map. Enemy encounters spawn regularly, and there’s always a small chance that you’ll be coming up against giant enemies that have a chance of dropping Giants’ Meat. There’s no guarantee that the right foes will spawn or that they’ll drop the item you want, but this is the first working method.

The second method relies on RNG even more, and while it’s not difficult, you’ll need a lot of extra turns in order for it to work. There’s a chance that Giants’ Meat can be acquired from a Luxury Meat Crate item. You can farm these items from the Secret Altar area — if Cai is your current protagonist, you can get there quickly via the Gate of the Gods.

You need to spam search in the Secret Altar area in hopes of finding the Luxury Meat Crate items, and then there’s a chance to acquire Giants’ Meat when you open them. It definitely works, but if you don’t have extra turns to spend, it’s not particularly efficient.

Goliath’s Negotiation request requires three Giants’ Meat to have him join your team, and since each Giants’ Meat relies on an element of RNG, there’s no good way to collect them all quickly other than combining the methods we’ve listed above.