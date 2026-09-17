Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Fastest way to raise Support ranks

If you want to recruit characters so you can quickly bolster your army in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, you’ll need to raise your Support ranks.

Support ranks give you access to new Support conversations with the cast, but you will primarily be raising them in order to recruit new units. Units have Support and Renown requirements you need to meet. Renown will grow naturally as you complete quests and progress through the game, but Support requires active effort to raise quickly.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to do in order to raise Support ranks and quickly recruit new units in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

Weekly repetition and replays – FEFW

The first thing you need to know is that actions you perform around Dagsion can be repeated weekly. This includes giving service at temples, eating meals at the inn, going to the theatre, giving gifts, training, and so on.

Each week starts anew on a Sunday, and then it’s up to you to use your time wisely. If you’re away from Dagsion exploring the world map, you might want to return to the capital once per week to utilize weekly actions and raise Support ranks.

You can also replay entire chapters. If you’re particularly desperate to recruit a unit and need more time, you can replay a chapter from the start and retain gained EXP; this includes Support rank EXP. You could potentially replay a single chapter endlessly to recruit characters as early as possible, but we don’t recommend abusing it quite like this. Instead, perhaps save it for when your protagonist is reaching the end of Part 1, and you’re eager to recruit units.

Gift giving – FEFW

You can give gifts to each recruitable character when they’re in Dagsion. They won’t be present to visit all the time, but you can check which characters are present, what your current Support rank is, and fast travel to them instantly from the Map menu’s character tab while in Dagsion.

Checking character information will also reveal some of that character’s likes, which will hint at what gifts they enjoy. Adults generally enjoy fermented drinks, while children do not. You can also glean some information from character appearances, such as whether they enjoy fashion. Each gift you can give will indicate what kind of character will enjoy it in the item description.

Meals at the Inn – FEFW

You can eat up to three meals per week with three characters. If you’re raising Support ranks in order to recruit characters, you will want to ensure each meal includes your protagonist and two Guests that you wish to recruit. You can invite a Guest to a meal after giving them a gift once.

If any of the Guests present don’t like the food on offer, swap them for another Guest you’d like to recruit that enjoys the food more. The more the three characters all enjoy the food, the more the Support ranks will rise. This is one of the most efficient ways to raise Support ranks.

Theatre – FEFW

The Theatre will eventually open up and allow you to watch or even take part in various performances. When taking part, you can only choose from characters you’ve already recruited, but while watching a performance, you can choose to include your protagonist and a Guest.

This will give the two characters a healthy support rank boost, as long as they actually enjoy the performance.

Battle allies – FEFW

Finally, if you’ve already recruited a unit, you can have them fight alongside one another in battle to increase your Support rank. Simply end a unit’s turn by attacking an enemy while adjacent to the unit you wish to raise Support rank with. This will give the Support rank between the two a small buff, and if you’re really focusing on it, you can raise Support between the two for each turn of every battle.

Clashes are a similar story, where you can use Link Attacks to have two units work together, and they’ll have their Support ranks increase in turn.