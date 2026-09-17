Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave FAQ: The biggest questions answered

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is out now, and it has fans asking a lot of questions about how the game plays out.

Is there romance? How does it connect to Three Houses? Do you need to play that game first? We’re answering those questions and more in this Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave FAQ.

We’ll be continually updating this guide with the biggest questions fans have about Fortune’s Weave.

Does Fortune’s Weave feature romance or gay romance?

Yes, kind of. Romance is a theme among several characters – Esmeralda follows Dietrich because she has a crush on him, for example – but romances are not a key part of the game as they were in past games like Fire Emblem: Awakening. There are no S-rank Support conversations. Despite this, the characters in Fortune’s Weave are some of the most flirtatious in the series’ history. We have a guide to help quickly raise Support ranks.

Similarly, there are characters that certainly allude to being either gay or bisexual, though – like romance in general – this is rarely a focal point of the characters and their personalities.

Is Fortune’s Weave a sequel to Three Houses?

Yes, kind of. Fortune’s Weave is set in the same world as Three Houses, and the setting of Three Houses is mentioned several times across the game, and one of the protagonists is descended from one of Three Houses’, um, houses. That said, the games only tie together vaguely.

Do I need to play Three Houses first?

No. The ties to Three Houses are nice for fans of that game, but the story and setting of Fortune’s Weave has very little connection to Three Houses aside from the presence of Sothis and the fact that they share a world.

What frame rate (FPS) does the game run at? Is it 60 FPS?

Fortune’s Weave runs at a locked 30 FPS in both handheld and docked modes with very clean image quality. A definite step up over Three Houses.

What year is it in Fortune’s Weave? Is it set after Three Houses?

The Tournament arc takes place in the year 1449, but the “main story” where Part 3 takes place is set in 1454.

You might think this means the game is set after Three Houses, as that title is set in 1180, but the two nations appear to use different calendar systems, as this Reddit post explains. Despite this, we can safely assume Fortune’s Weave is set after Three Houses, as the Progenitor God Sothis appears in the game and is visibly much older than in Three Houses, though her rate of aging is much slower than a human’s, which could mean the time difference could be as great as thousands of years.

Is Fortune’s Weave available on Nintendo Switch 1?

No, Fortune’s Weave is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game.

How long does it take to beat Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave?

An average playthrough will last around 100 hours, but we have a full breakdown of how long to beat Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave available.