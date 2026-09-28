Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Dates location to recruit Halvin

Dates – and that’s the fruit, not what you see on a calendar – are a collectible vegetable in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

There are a few quests that supply them as a reward and a few merchants that may sell or trade them, but Halvin will ask for a whopping ten Dates when you go to recruit her. This is particularly difficult if you’re playing as Cai, as we’ll explain.

That’s a lot of Dates, and there’s basically just one place you can get that many. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get Dates fast in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

For more guides and tips, check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave complete walkthrough hub.

We break down the best story order, whether you should skip Part 2 of the story, locations for dozens of items needed for side quests – like Sweet Leaves, Bitter Leaves, and Yaamanthemum – a list of every English voice actor, and much more.

Best place to find Dates as Cai – FE: FW

If Cai is your chosen Flame Lord protagonist, then getting Dates will be a bit awkward. Cai cannot access the desert, which is the easiest place to get Dates.

As a result, Cai will instead have to go to the merchants that appear across the map in hopes of trading Dates with them. Their locations are somewhat randomised, making this tough to narrow down, and there’s no guarantee that they’ll have Dates in stock.

However, if you can get just a few Dates – for example, as a reward from the Huge, Hairy Beasts side quest – Cai can then use his unique Farm mechanic to farm Dates until he has enough. This is unfortunately the best way for Cai to get Dates since the desert is off limits.

Best place to find Dates for other characters – FE: FW

If you’re playing as any protagonist other than Cai, getting Dates won’t be too difficult. You just need to get into the desert’s central location, Baina Oasis. This location sells Dates for 30 Gold each and should stock 10 total, giving you enough for Halvin’s request for just 300 Gold. Cheap, really.

You can also search locations in the desert, like Sandflow Road, which splits off from the Oasis, and Dates are the most common item you can find here. It really is easy as long as you’re not playing as Cai.