Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave complete walkthrough hub

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is one of Nintendo’s most ambitious RPGs ever, and a guide just might help you progress through the game.

This game is dozens of hours long – easily over 100 – and will have you battling through countless battles with a huge cast of characters that you’re likely to develop a crush on.

We’re collating all of our Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave guides below, so you can easily find the information you need while playing through the game. Bookmark this page and come back as we’re updating the list daily.

Info you need to know – FE: FW

These guides contain essential tips and info that’s good to know before you even start playing Fortune’s Weave.

Playthrough order and progression – FE: FW

If you’re curious about how the four Flame Lord protagonists and their stories come together, or how progress carries across different parts of the game, we answer that here.

Characters and recruitment guides – FE: FW

These guides will give you the necessary info you need on your favorite characters, and tips on quickly recruiting them.

Side quest guides and item locations – FE: FW

These optional side quests are often solved by finding items or characters. If you ever get stuck, you’ll find the answer here.