Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave cast list: Every character and English voice actor

Every English language voice actor and the characters they play in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave cast list: Every character and English voice actor

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has an unbelievable amount of voice acting across dozens of unique characters and voice actors.

It’s a genuinely impressive achievement for Intelligent Systems, and you feel the scope of that achievement when you read through how many voice actors have contributed to Fortune’s Weave.

In this article, we’re listing every voiced character in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and their English-language voice actor. The performances are fantastic, and you can double-check for your favorite characters and those you recognize in this list. Some actors play multiple roles, and those have been combined into the first instance of that actor appearing in the game’s credits.

Protagonist and Flame Lord voice actors – FE: FW

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave Nintendo Switch 2 promotional screenshot

These are the voice actors for your created character and the four Flame Lord protagonists.

  • Eshmel – (M) Joshua Waters / (F) Virginia Lee
  • Cai – Zeno Robinson
  • Dietrich – Xander Mobus
  • Theodora – Shara Kirby
  • Leda – Katiana Sarkissian

Primary supporting cast – FE: FW

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave screenshot

These characters are the story’s primary support. These will feature heavily in character stories throughout the game, but will be introduced during the Part 1 stories.

Important characters

  • Bertrand – Christian Young
  • Talimun – Mauricio Ortiz-Segura
  • Orchel – Erin Yvette
  • Anatolia – Dawn M. Bennett

Cai’s Ribeira Winds

  • Tialla – Madeleine Morris
  • Peter – Michael Johnston
  • Ultand – Rachel Rial

Dietrich’s House Lamine

  • Fabio – Jimmie Yamaguchi
  • Esmeralda – Kendell Byrd
  • Mikaela – Marie Westbrook

Theodora’s Megaira’s Beacon

  • Bonaventure – Dave Fennoy
  • Tobias – Kamran Nikhad
  • Lilian – Stephanie Wong
  • Lysander – Howard Wang

Leda’s Rose Tempest

  • Buccar – Chris Okawa
  • Sirocco – Daman Mills
  • Olympia – Madeline Dorroh
  • Mu – Asante Mango

Recruitable characters and Part 1 supporting cast – FE: FW

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave screenshot

These are mostly characters you’ll meet in Part 1 of the game and can recruited for your party. Be aware that there will be different recruitment requirements between the four Flame Lords.

  • Maxim/Jester – Kieran Regan
  • Goliath – Damon Alums
  • Gaitz – J. Michael Tatum
  • Dante – Alaina Wis
  • Ursula (also Kalla) – Amelia Tyler
  • Simon – David Cherry
  • Ludia – Kana Shimanuki
  • Fianna – Nerida Bronwen
  • Diego – Nazeeh Tarsha
  • Loretta – Amber Lee Connors
  • Seteth – Mark Whitten
  • Ninae – Kayli Mills
  • Nezha – Paul Castro Jr.
  • Sha Lan – Courtney Lin
  • Dadao – Y. Chang
  • Halvin – Judy Alice Lee
  • Guzran – Matthew David Rudd
  • Yang Jie – Brent Mukai
  • Io – Clifford Chapin
  • Peppe – Phil Sterman
  • Noctula – Cassie Ewulu
  • Sofia – Frankie Kevich
  • Catania (also The Lady of Lilies) – Brittany Lauda
  • Nydine – Anjali Kunapaneni
  • Zarcone – Jonathan Fernandez
  • Majide – Aleks Le
  • Benditz – Max Lindsey
  • Inyoni – Ashely Biski
  • Jasmine – Heather Gonzalez
  • Alexandra – Natalie Rose
  • Cleobulus – Jessica Gee-George
  • Myson – Ron Allen
  • Hong Hua – Jennifer Sun Bell
  • Centurio – Justice Washington
  • Aswan – AmaLee
  • Nathan – Matt Silver
  • Creek – Willow Engel
  • Kiroc – Jalen Askins
  • Nuzzuo – George Peter
  • Troy – Monique Burias Shi

Gods and late-game characters – FE: FW

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave cast list: Every character and English voice actor

These characters are Dagsion’s pantheon of gods, in addition to characters that will become more important later on in the game. If you want to avoid spoilers, you shouldn’t even look up the names of the characters below.

  • Sothis/Fortuna – Cassandra Lee Morris
  • Dagda – Sean Letourneau
  • Solel – Jonah Scott
  • Mars – Joshua David King
  • Smyrnos – AJ Beckles
  • Credna – Justice Slocum
  • Aurora – Jamie Sara Lewis
  • Maria – Nadia Marshall
  • Castor – Marcus Rothenberg
  • Tahonia – Carlette Odemwingie
  • Baozi – Ryan Colt Levy
  • Nomved – Paul Guyet
  • Long – Nick Martineau
  • Gabriel – Mike Smith
  • Bahr Vahn – Bill Butts
  • Orpheus – Landon McDonald
  • Anna – Monica Rial
  • Gilchris – James Cheek
  • Zenon – Bill Millsap
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