Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave cast list: Every character and English voice actor

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has an unbelievable amount of voice acting across dozens of unique characters and voice actors.

It’s a genuinely impressive achievement for Intelligent Systems, and you feel the scope of that achievement when you read through how many voice actors have contributed to Fortune’s Weave.

In this article, we’re listing every voiced character in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and their English-language voice actor. The performances are fantastic, and you can double-check for your favorite characters and those you recognize in this list. Some actors play multiple roles, and those have been combined into the first instance of that actor appearing in the game’s credits.

Protagonist and Flame Lord voice actors – FE: FW

These are the voice actors for your created character and the four Flame Lord protagonists.

Eshmel – (M) Joshua Waters / (F) Virginia Lee

Cai – Zeno Robinson

Dietrich – Xander Mobus

Theodora – Shara Kirby

Leda – Katiana Sarkissian

Primary supporting cast – FE: FW

These characters are the story’s primary support. These will feature heavily in character stories throughout the game, but will be introduced during the Part 1 stories.

Important characters

Bertrand – Christian Young

Talimun – Mauricio Ortiz-Segura

Orchel – Erin Yvette

Anatolia – Dawn M. Bennett

Cai’s Ribeira Winds

Tialla – Madeleine Morris

Peter – Michael Johnston

Ultand – Rachel Rial

Dietrich’s House Lamine

Fabio – Jimmie Yamaguchi

Esmeralda – Kendell Byrd

Mikaela – Marie Westbrook

Theodora’s Megaira’s Beacon

Bonaventure – Dave Fennoy

Tobias – Kamran Nikhad

Lilian – Stephanie Wong

Lysander – Howard Wang

Leda’s Rose Tempest

Buccar – Chris Okawa

Sirocco – Daman Mills

Olympia – Madeline Dorroh

Mu – Asante Mango

Recruitable characters and Part 1 supporting cast – FE: FW

These are mostly characters you’ll meet in Part 1 of the game and can recruited for your party. Be aware that there will be different recruitment requirements between the four Flame Lords.

Maxim/Jester – Kieran Regan

Goliath – Damon Alums

Gaitz – J. Michael Tatum

Dante – Alaina Wis

Ursula (also Kalla) – Amelia Tyler

Simon – David Cherry

Ludia – Kana Shimanuki

Fianna – Nerida Bronwen

Diego – Nazeeh Tarsha

Loretta – Amber Lee Connors

Seteth – Mark Whitten

Ninae – Kayli Mills

Nezha – Paul Castro Jr.

Sha Lan – Courtney Lin

Dadao – Y. Chang

Halvin – Judy Alice Lee

Guzran – Matthew David Rudd

Yang Jie – Brent Mukai

Io – Clifford Chapin

Peppe – Phil Sterman

Noctula – Cassie Ewulu

Sofia – Frankie Kevich

Catania (also The Lady of Lilies) – Brittany Lauda

Nydine – Anjali Kunapaneni

Zarcone – Jonathan Fernandez

Majide – Aleks Le

Benditz – Max Lindsey

Inyoni – Ashely Biski

Jasmine – Heather Gonzalez

Alexandra – Natalie Rose

Cleobulus – Jessica Gee-George

Myson – Ron Allen

Hong Hua – Jennifer Sun Bell

Centurio – Justice Washington

Aswan – AmaLee

Nathan – Matt Silver

Creek – Willow Engel

Kiroc – Jalen Askins

Nuzzuo – George Peter

Troy – Monique Burias Shi

Gods and late-game characters – FE: FW

These characters are Dagsion’s pantheon of gods, in addition to characters that will become more important later on in the game. If you want to avoid spoilers, you shouldn’t even look up the names of the characters below.