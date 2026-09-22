Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Broom Lady locations, A Peculiar Message quest guide

The strangest side quest in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave asks you to find two women holding brooms.

The only information you’re given is that they’re on the same level as the Arena, so you don’t have to explore the whole of Dagsion. Still, that doesn’t mean you won’t get lost trying to find them both.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to find two Broom Ladies and solve the A Peculiar Message side quest. This quest is a Kindness quest that is exclusive to Cai’s Part 1 story.

First Broom Lady location – FE: FW

The first Broom Lady is the easiest to find; she’s overlooking the stairs leading to the lower town and the docks, between the stairs leading down and the Dagsion exit.

Second Broom Lady location – FE: FW

The second Broom Lady is located near the fountain opposite the Arena’s entrance. You can find her in the roofed archway section that surrounds the fountain.

A Peculiar Message quest rewards – FE: FW

When you finally find both of the women holding brooms – excluding the one that started the quest – you’ll be able to return to the quest giver to receive 2,000 Gold and a healthy 180 Renown. Definitely worthwhile for the rewards and ease of the quest.