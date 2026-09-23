Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Bird Time explained, how and why you should do it

Bird Time might be the strangest activity you can perform in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

Essentially, your main character, Eshmel, appears as a small white bird, and you’ll be able to feed the Pale Raven in order to raise your support rank with Eshmel. Why? You’ll find out below.

In this guide, we’re breaking down why you should use Bird Time weekly and what kind of answers characters are looking for in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.

For more guides and tips, check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave complete walkthrough hub.

We break down the best story order, whether you should skip Part 2 of the story, locations for dozens of items needed for side quests – like Sweet Leaves, Bitter Leaves, Yaamanthemum – a list of every English voice actor, and much more.

Why you should do Bird Time – FE: FW

Eshmel, your created protagonist, is able to have a Rank A Support conversation with basically every character in the game, but Eshmel won’t be present for meals and battles until much later in the game.

As a result, Bird Time can be used to rank up Eshmel’s support rank with your recruited characters before they’re able to meet Eshmel. You’ll need to repeat Bird Time weekly with your chosen characters in order to rank up enough to see Eshmel’s support conversations with your favorite units.

Having a high support rank with Eshmel is also useful for battle, too, but you’ll have to find out why for yourself.

Bird Time answers for best results – FE: FW

The answers for the best Bird Time results can seem really confusing. Essentially, whatever the character says to you is a hint, but a vague one at best. If the character acts intimidating, act in kind; if they mention being calm, respond with a simple nod, and so on.

It’s an imperfect science, however, as each character has around a dozen possible lines, and each has three possible responses. You can try to remember the answers to as many of the lines as possible, but again, there are hundreds across the whole cast, and that’s easier said than done. If you’re focusing on a single character, it’s not so bad, but if you’re casting a wide net, it will be difficult to raise support ranks via Bird Time.