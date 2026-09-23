Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave: Alexandra location, Help My Feelings Take Wing quest guide

There are loads of side quests to complete in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and some are as simple as looking for someone in Dagsion.

That’s the case for the Help My Feelings Take Wing side quest. For this one, all you really need to do is find where Alexandra is in Dagsion and speak with her. Finding her is the hard part.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to find Alexandra during the Help My Feelings Take Wing quest in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. This quest is exclusive to Cai’s Part 1, and other Flame Lords can meet Alexandra in other ways.

For more guides and tips, check out our Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave complete walkthrough hub.

We break down the best story order, whether you should skip Part 2 of the story, locations for dozens of items needed for side quests – like Sweet Leaves, Bitter Leaves, Yaamanthemum – a list of every English voice actor, and much more.

Alexandra location – FE: FW

Alexandra can be found just past the Inn on the same level as the Arena. The Lovestruck Fellow you get the quest from is closer to the Lower Town in Dagsion, which might be a bit confusing. Alexandra is closer to the alley where you take on the Monster In The Night quest.

Alexandra should be easy to find, as she’s got her winged pegasus Bucephalus with her out in the open. This should also tempt you into recruiting her, as she’ll be a great asset to your team.

Help My Feelings Take Wing quest rewards – FE: FW

Once you’ve spoken with Alexandra, the real reward will be the ability to recruit her. Still, return to the Lovestruck Fellow you got the quest from and you’ll receive 3,000 Gold and 130 Renown, which isn’t bad at all.