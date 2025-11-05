Finding a Place for Heliolisk Pokémon Legends Z-A Walkthrough

Here’s how to complete Finding a Place for Heliolisk.

Finding a Place for Heliolisk is a side mission in Pokémon Legends Z-A that tasks you with, you guessed it, Finding a Place for Heliolisk.

This Finding a Place for Heliolisk guide will explain how to trigger the quest, what you need to do to complete it, and the rewards for completing the mission.

Finding a Place for Heliolisk Walkthrough

Finding a Place for Heliolisk is unlocked once you’ve begun the main mission 31. To begin the mission, you should head to the Bleu District. Once there, head to Cafe Soleil, and you’ll find Heliolisk hanging around with his trainer.

Speak to this trainer, and the side mission Finding a Place for Heliolisk will begin.

The side mission requester is seeking a location to share with his Heliolisk. To complete this mission, help him find a perfect spot based on his exacting conditions. Unlike most other quests, Finding a Place for Heliolisk won’t give you a map marker, instead, follow our guide below.

Go to the rooftop near Wild Zone 20

To find the place, head to Cafe Gallant in the Bleu Sector, near the center of the map. You can reach here by flying to Cafe Gallant or to Wild Zone 20 if you have completed the game.

This mission tasks you with finding a specific rooftop that adheres to a list of requirements from the trainer that gives you the mission. This rooftop is right next to the center of the map.

If you look at the image above, you’ll see the rooftop you need to climb in order to complete the side mission. Helpfully, there’s a ladder attached to the building; simply climb it, at any point of the day, and then a cutscene will begin, completing the mission.

The trainer will comment on how perfect the rooftop is, and what a great view it gives of the city. Strangely, if you complete the story before finishing this side mission, the character will comment on being able to see something that is no longer there in the post-game.

As a reward for completing Finding a Place for Heliolisk, you’ll be given a Sun Stone, which you can use on Helioptile in order to evolve into Heliolisk. You’ll also get some experience items.