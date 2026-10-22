Final Fantasy Resonance: All Visions and how to unlock them

One of the main ways to expand the abilities of your characters in Final Fantasy Resonance is by collecting Visions.

Visions are like a hot-swappable job system. You can equip a Vision to each of your party members, and that Vision will take the form of a famous Final Fantasy character. Once they’re equipped, you’ll gain access to a variety of their iconic attacks, with more unlockable via upgrades.

In this guide, we’re listing every Vision you can collect in Final Fantasy Resonance and how to unlock them ASAP.

All Sanctum of Light Visions and locations – FF Resonance

Most Visions in FF Resonance are unlockable by visiting a Sanctum of Light and completing an incredibly simple three-step quiz. Answer in a way that you think the character would – it usually involves believing in your friends – and you’ll add that character to your squad of Visions.

Acquired via exploration

Many Visions are available simply by exploring each new continent as it becomes available to uncover all of the Sanctums of Light. All of these Sanctums can be found on foot without any special requirements.

Kingdom of Grandshelt Sanctum of Light locations

Cloud

The Sanctum of Cloud is located North of the Grandport Harbor, in the Northwest portion of Grandshelt’s desert.

Warrior of Light

The Sanctum of WoL is located North of the Village of Kol.

Terra

The Sanctum of Terra is located far South of the Town of Felicitas, at the Southern tip of the island.

Dirnado, the Continent of Wind Sanctum of Light locations

Zidane

The Sanctum of Zidane is located North of Dilmagia, the Machinopolis. It’s on the upper portion of Dirnado connected by wooden bridges, most easily accessed by heading Southeast from the Wind Shrine.

Noctis

The Sanctum of Noctis is located West of the Mobliz Shipyard.

Onion Knight

The Sanctum of Onion Knight is located West of Dilmagia, the Machinopolis. To access it before obtaining the Airship, you’ll need to exit the Mt. Thunderclap dungeon to the South.

Olderion Federation Sanctum of Light locations

Firion

The Sanctum of Firion is located Southwest of Olderion, the Aquapolis. It’s nestled in the Southwest woods.

Tidus

The Sanctum of Tidus is located West of Olderion, the Aquapolis, on the Westernmost point of Olderion.

Squall

The Sanctum of Squall is located Northeast of Olderion, the Aquapolis. You must take the East path leaving Olderion and stick to the Southern path leading toward the sea. Follow the coast North and you’ll eventually discover the Sanctum.

Zoldaad Empire Territory Sanctum of Light locations

Cecil

The Sanctum of Cecil is located Northwest of the Rebel Hideout.

Y’shtola

The Sanctum of Y’shtola is located South of the Weapons Factory.

Shantotto

The Sanctum of Shantotto is East of Mozul Station.

Airship required

Some Sanctums of Light can be found in earlier regions or continents, but are in places that will require an Airship to access.

Kingdom of Grandshelt Sanctum of Light locations

Clive

The Sanctum of Clive is Southwest of the Town of Mitra.

Mysidia, the Uncharted Land Sanctum of Light locations

Mysidia is a hidden continent you’ll be able to access from Chapter 5 onwards.

Vaan

The Sanctum of Vaan is located on the Northwestern shore of Mysidia.

Lightning

The Sanctum of Lightning is located on the Southeastern shore of Mysidia.

Bartz

The Sanctum of Bartz is located on the North shore of Mysidia.

All special requirement Visions and how to unlock them – FF Resonance

The Visions you’re most likely to want are sometimes locked behind side quests or special challenges, while others will be unlocked over the course of the story.

Tronn and Leah

This Vision duo is exclusive to Brave Exvius and Resonance, and hasn’t appeared in mainline FF games. These will be your first Visions, and they will be unlocked early in the main story.

Camille

Complete The Call from Beyond side quest in Chapter 5.

Wilhelm

Complete the O General! My General! side quest, which is available from Chapter 5 onward after obtaining Camille as a Vision.

Sephiroth

Once you get access to the Airship you can visit Whirlpool Hollow, located to the North of Grandshelt in the sea. Inside will appear the same as a Sanctum of Light, but you’ll need to defeat a Sephiroth boss battle before gaining access to him as a Vision.

Aileen

Complete the Forger of Wills side quest in Chapter 5.

Charlotte

Complete The Shield of the Weak side quest in Chapter 7.

Amelia

Complete the Token Legacy and Errand’s End side quests, which are available from Chapter 5 onward.

Token Legacy can be started by staying at an inn after visiting the Village of Sunioo and completing the main story tasks there.

The Errand’s End side quest becomes available after completing Token Legacy. Finishing both quests adds Amelia to your array of Visions.

Victoria

Complete the Victoria Revivified side quest, which also becomes available after completing the main story goals in the Village of Sunioo.

Ayaka

Complete The Admirable Apprentice side quest in the Town of Sian, on the Kingdom of Pharm continent. Available during Chapter 7.