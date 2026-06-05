Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Junon Parade soldier locations and formation

When you reach Upper Junon in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll be made to don a Shinra soldier disguise before being wrangled into the military parade.

It’s a hefty distraction, but you’ll need to locate all of the Shinra soldiers that are supposed to be a part of the parade – they’re spread around Upper Junon’s streets and shops – and you’ll also need to place them into the correct parade formation.

It’s no small task, and if you don’t know what you’re looking for, you could spend ages looking for soldiers, and potentially even get a rubbish performance grade for the parade. Do everything correctly, however, and you’ll be rewarded with the Stealing the Show trophy and achievement. Just follow the instructions in this guide to find every soldier and make the perfect formation.

All Shinra Seventh Infantry locations – FF7 Rebirth

There are ten total locations that you’ll need to pick up soldiers from.

Larboard Junon, The Full Arsenal

The main street’s weapons shop, The Full Arsenal, has some Seventh Infantry squad members to pick up.

The Glabrescent Bar

On the right side of the upper shopping district, you’ll find The Glabrescent Bar, which is only for the clean-shaven. Go inside, and you’ll find some of the Seventh Infantry troops you’re looking for, even if you have a full head of hair.

Cecilia’s of Junon

More Seventh Infantry members are in the Cecilia’s of Junon item and materia shop, also in the upper shopping district.

Rufus standee

To the right of the hotel, you can take a pic of a few Seventh Infantry members with a cardboard cutout of Rufus.

Boardwalk

Opposite the Rufus cutout, on the boardwalk, you’ll find some more Seventh Infantry members gazing up at Junon’s cannon.

Le Sourire

You’ll find some more of the Seventh Infantry in Le Sourire, a bar that can be found in the upper shopping district on the left side, up a flight of stairs.

Larboard Garrison, Storeroom

From the Larboard Garrison Reception, opposite the stairs to Le Sourire, go downstairs to find the Garrison, and a few more troops from the Seventh Infantry.

Barracks, Assembly Room

From the Barracks Lobby (can be entered from the left side of the main street or upper shopping district — Red XIII can be found standing outside), head upstairs to find some Seventh Infantry troops being interviewed for SNNet News.

Barracks, Briefing Room

Keep going upstairs from the Assembly Room to find the Briefing Room, and more Seventh Infantry troops to add to your parade formation.

Maghnata Books

Next to the Barracks entrance in the upper shopping district is Maghnata Books, the Folio shop. When inside, head upstairs to Shopping Center 3F, and you’ll find more Seventh Infantry members.

Best Junon Parade formation – FF7 Rebirth

Now that you’ve found all of the Shinra Soldiers for the parade, it’s time to select their formation for the Stealing the Show trophy and achievement. It’s also just satisfying if you don’t care about your trophy list.

This is the list of units you have:

Security Officers x5

Grenadiers x2

Riot Troopers x2

Flametroopers x1

For our parade formation, we’re leaving all of the Security Officers in reserve, while using our other units to make a great parade formation, which is as follows:

Grenadiers x2 > Flametrooper > Riot Troopers x2

All you need to do now for the Stealing the Show trophy is to perfectly execute all QTEs during the parade.