FF7 Rebirth: Steal and Deliver the Tonberry King Crown

During Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Chapter 7, you’ll arrive in Costa del Sol, and you’ll be able to help Johnny set up his inn.

The quest is called The Saga of Seaside Inn, and Johnny needs items to put on display. Nothing will be more attractive than the crown of the Tonberry King, and that’s exactly what Johnny requests of Cloud and the gang. This is actually quite a long quest, and the Tonberry King’s Crown is just a small but essential part of what Johnny requires.

You won’t be able to complete this quest as soon as you get it — or even before you finish the chapter. For all the details you need to find and fight the Tonberry King and get the best possible crown, read our breakdown below.

You need to go through the Gold Saucer first – FF7 Rebirth

First thing to know, if you’re aiming for 100% completion in each open world area as you move through the game, there will be a few quests that you can’t complete immediately. This includes the King Tonberry hunt for Johnny, even though you obtain The Saga of Seaside Inn quest much earlier. In order to complete this quest, you’ll have to return in Chapter 9 of the story.

If you want to complete all of the Protorelic quests, you’ll have to come back to the Corel region much later.

Tonberry King location – FF7 Rebirth

The Tonberry King is in the latter half of the Corel region, Corel Desert. He can be found in an arena-like environment, far Southeast of the Gold Saucer. Alternatively, head straight East from the Corel Desert Waypoint to find the arena.

Of course, you can also find the region’s Lifesprings to find the Tonberry King’s location.

How to Steal and Deliver the Tonberry King Crown, Marred and Pristine – FF7 Rebirth

If you simply defeat the Tonberry King, you’ll receive the Marred Crown, which is damaged from the battle.

However, if you Pressure the Tonberry King during the battle, he should drop his crown. At this point, you need to use a Steal Materia on the Crown itself, not the Tonberry King. This will let you end the fight with the Pristine Crown.

You get the same rewards for delivering either the Marred Crown or Pristine Crown, but the Pristine Crown looks much better when placed on display. If you gave Johnny the Marred Crown and wish to replace it, you can replay the quest at the end of the game from the Chapter Select function.