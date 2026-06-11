FF7 Rebirth: From Whence Life Flows, all Lifespring Survey locations

While clearing through the tasks in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Cosmo Canyon, you’ll come across the From Whence Life Flows quest on the town’s noticeboard. Bugenhagen needs some help analysing Cosmo Canyon’s Lifespring Crystals, and he wants you to find and protect them.

Each Lifespring Crystal in this mission is located behind a locked wooden gate, and they can only be accessed if you visit them in order. What’s worse is that several of the gates will be under threat from monsters. Your mission is to protect the gate from the monsters and defeat them as quickly as possible. You can only get perfect completion on this mission by protecting and scanning each Lifespring Crystal.

Just take a look below for the location of each Lifespring Crystal Survey Station you need to complete the From Whence Life Flows quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 1 location – FF7 Rebirth

The first Lifespring Survey Crystal is located just South of the town of Cosmo Canyon.

Just hug the East wall while moving South to find it behind the wooden gate.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 2 location – FF7 Rebirth

Head to the West side of the large rock structure with the Chocobo Tower in the center, and then hug the South wall to find Station Two.

It’s at the top of a ruined structure.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 3 location – FF7 Rebirth

The third is, conveniently, just Northwest of the second.

Easy to find inside a large cave with a wooden gate covering the front.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 4 location – FF7 Rebirth

The fourth crystal is located near the center of the desert and can be accessed from the Chocobo Tower, if you’ve already got fast travel points for those gliding platforms.

This one is also inside a cave covered by a large wooden gate.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 5 location – FF7 Rebirth

The final Lifespring Survey Crystal is located to the South of the desert, right on the edge of the map, near a Chocobo Stop.

Once again, you’ll see a wooden gate when you’ve found it.