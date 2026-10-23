FF Resonance: Beat Citrine Pot enemies

The first time you encounter a Citrine Pot in Final Fantasy Resonance, you might be a bit confused.

These small goblin-like creatures live inside hardened pots, and your attacks will do very little damage. To make things worse, they can heal themselves for just shy of 100k damage each turn.

So, how do you actually beat a Citrine Pot? It’s easier than you might think, but you’ll need to carry a healthy supply of items to beat them. Read on for everything you need to know to beat the Pot enemies in Final Fantasy Resonance.

How to beat Citrine Pot enemies – FF Resonance

The Citrine Pot will give you a big hint each time it attacks. Each time it takes a turn, it will heal itself and declare that it wants an item.

“Gimme an ether!” is probably what you’ll be met with early on in the game, but some Pot enemies will ask for Mist Ethers, Hi-Potions, and more. In order to ensure you can actually beat them as they come up, you should always keep a healthy supply of curative items in your inventory. Make sure to stock up whenever you visit a town.

When you know what item the Pot wants, select it from your inventory and make sure you change the target to the Pot. Use the item it requests on it, and if you’ve done everything correctly, it will proclaim “Yay! Yippee!” and disappear, allowing you to claim victory.

This might seem like a waste of a potentially useful item, but Pot enemies reward you with far more MRP than other enemy fights. This will allow you to raise the rank of your equipped Visions and master their skills much more quickly.

As a result, it’s always worthwhile to spend an item beating a Citrine Pot.