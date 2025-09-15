EA Sports FC 26: Ultimate Edition release date, web app, and companion app release date
When does the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 26 release? Find out all the info here
EA Sports FC 26 will be released later this week for Ultimate Edition players.
But if you want to get started on your EA Sports FC 26 journey earlier than that, you can do so via the Web App and Companion App.
In this article, we’ll tell you when the EA Sports FC 26 Companion App and Web App will launch, and what to expect when both of the apps launch later this week.
EA FC 26 Web App & Companion App release time
The EA FC 26 Web App will be released starting on September 17. EA has yet to announce a specific time for when the Web App will launch, but it’s typically following 6 PM UK time.
The EA FC 26 Companion App will follow on September 18. As the Companion app automatically replaces the EA FC 25 version of the app, players won’t have to redownload it, simply update it.
EA has confirmed that Welcome Back rewards will return to the game, following EA FC 25 where they were missing for the first time.
EA FC 26 Full Game Early Access
Ultimate Edition players can start at midnight local time on September 19 on Console and September 18, 1 PM BST on PC. EA Play members can access a 10-hour early access trial, while EA Play Pro members on PC get unlimited access.
The full game will be released on September 26.
EA FC 26 Early Access & Cornerstones
EA FC 26 Early Access will include the following content:
- Team of the Week 1 and 2
- Evolutions
- World Tour and Squad Foundations releases
- Flashback SBC
- Showdown SBCs
- Opportunities to earn Season Points
EA FC 26 Season 1
EA has confirmed that the first season of EA FC 26 will be themed around England’s 1966 World Cup victory.
- Theme: English, Premier League, and Barclays Women’s Super League focused content to celebrate the triumph of the Wingless Wonders.
- Rewards: Earn Packs, Player Picks, Player items, Stadium Customization, Evolution Cosmetics in Ultimate Team and more across Clubs & Career
- Seasonal Excellence: Close the Season with a One Nation Tournament where you’ll test your English squad.
The first season of EA FC 26 content will be accessible from Ultimate Edition launch day.
EA FC 26 Reward Changes
EA has detailed extensive changes to EA Sports FC 26 rewards.
The following changes were recently outlined in the EA FC 26 launch Pitch Notes update:
Champions
- More Accessible: Champions Playoffs are removed, Champions Qualification Points can now be earned from Division 7, and you’ll auto-qualify at Division 6 once you have enough points. This lowers the barrier to entry and is in response to your FC 25 feedback around the desire for greater accessibility to Champions
- Expanded Tiers: Ranks expanded from 10 to 15 tiers, with rewards granted for every win. This makes sure that every win counts, with milestone tiers now available at 12 and 14 wins.
- Challengers: A new version of Champions for Division 7 and below, with its own format and rewards. This lets more players experience the Champions environment, while lighter rewards preserve the prestige of top-tier Champions.
Rivals
- New Bounties: Seasonal challenges that differ by division add variety and reward players with items such as Champions Qualification Points, Coins, Season Points, Weekly Reward Points, Division Ladder Skips, and Packs/Picks. After every Rivals match, players have a chance to receive a new Bounty, keeping Rivals progression fresh and rewarding across all skill levels.
- Win Streaks: Streaks now accelerate both division progress and progress towards weekly rewards, reducing the time required to progress through gameplay.
- Reduced Points Requirement: Lowered from 35 → 30 in response to FC 25 feedback that players wanted a lower the match threshold for rewards. With added points from Win Streaks and Bounties, players should need about 5 fewer matches per week to reach the upgraded tier.
- Limited Checkpoints: Introduced to reduce friction from situations where players promote and then immediately drop back down. Checkpoints make progression smoother while still allowing relegation, ensuring players don’t get stuck in divisions above their skill level.
Squad Battles
- Expanded Match Limit: In response to players asking for more depth in Squad Battles in FC 25, players can now play up to 18 matches per week (increased from 14) that count towards their weekly point total. This gives offline players more meaningful matches each week.
Draft
- Rewards: Rewards have been rebalanced to feel more consistent across all tiers, addressing FC 25 feedback that you wanted more consistent Draft reward outcomes, especially for players finishing 4/4 wins.
- Scaling Rewards: In previous years, Draft did not see any changes to their rewards throughout the year. In FC 26, we’ll be updating Draft rewards regularly, similar to other game modes. This ensures rewards feel meaningful throughout the year.
Rank 1 FUT Champs Finals Rewards – FC 26 (Season 1)
- 85,000 Coins
- 2x current Campaign Guarantee (Untradeable)
- 3x 83+ TOTW Player Pack
- 3x 88+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 10x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 10x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 10x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)