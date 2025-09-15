EA Sports FC 26: Ultimate Edition release date, web app, and companion app release date

EA Sports FC 26 will be released later this week for Ultimate Edition players.

But if you want to get started on your EA Sports FC 26 journey earlier than that, you can do so via the Web App and Companion App.

In this article, we’ll tell you when the EA Sports FC 26 Companion App and Web App will launch, and what to expect when both of the apps launch later this week.

EA FC 26 Web App & Companion App release time

The EA FC 26 Web App will be released starting on September 17. EA has yet to announce a specific time for when the Web App will launch, but it’s typically following 6 PM UK time.

The EA FC 26 Companion App will follow on September 18. As the Companion app automatically replaces the EA FC 25 version of the app, players won’t have to redownload it, simply update it.

EA has confirmed that Welcome Back rewards will return to the game, following EA FC 25 where they were missing for the first time.

EA FC 26 Full Game Early Access

Ultimate Edition players can start at midnight local time on September 19 on Console and September 18, 1 PM BST on PC. EA Play members can access a 10-hour early access trial, while EA Play Pro members on PC get unlimited access.

The full game will be released on September 26.

EA FC 26 Early Access & Cornerstones

EA FC 26 Early Access will include the following content:

Team of the Week 1 and 2

Evolutions

World Tour and Squad Foundations releases

Flashback SBC

Showdown SBCs

Opportunities to earn Season Points

EA FC 26 Season 1

EA has confirmed that the first season of EA FC 26 will be themed around England’s 1966 World Cup victory.

Theme: English, Premier League, and Barclays Women’s Super League focused content to celebrate the triumph of the Wingless Wonders.

English, Premier League, and Barclays Women’s Super League focused content to celebrate the triumph of the Wingless Wonders. Rewards: Earn Packs, Player Picks, Player items, Stadium Customization, Evolution Cosmetics in Ultimate Team and more across Clubs & Career

Earn Packs, Player Picks, Player items, Stadium Customization, Evolution Cosmetics in Ultimate Team and more across Clubs & Career Seasonal Excellence: Close the Season with a One Nation Tournament where you’ll test your English squad.

The first season of EA FC 26 content will be accessible from Ultimate Edition launch day.

EA FC 26 Reward Changes

EA has detailed extensive changes to EA Sports FC 26 rewards.

The following changes were recently outlined in the EA FC 26 launch Pitch Notes update: