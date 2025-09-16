EA Sports FC 26 New Zealand release date: How to play FC 26 early

Here’s how to play EA Sports FC 26 early with our guide to the EA FC 26 New Zealand release time and how you could get on the pitch as soon as possible.

EA Sports FC 26 is almost here, and in some parts of the world, it’ll be here even sooner.

If you want to get started on your Ultimate Team early, below is a popular trick that will let you play the game early.

EA Sports FC 26 New Zealand release time: How to change your console location

This exploit only currently works on Xbox, but it’s very easy to do.

Head to the settings menu

Go to the system tab

Go to language and location

Change the location of your console to New Zealand

Fully restart the Xbox

Launch the game from your library

Doing this method will allow you to play EA Sports FC 26 at 1 PM UK time instead of Midnight.

Doing this won’t affect your account, and all of your players and Ultimate Team progress will carry over to when the full game is released.

If you’re using EA PLAY to access EA Sports FC 26, this will cut into your 10 hour trial.

If you’re on other platforms, EA Sports FC 26 early access begins on Friday, September 19.

In order to be eligible for early access, you need to either purchase the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 26, or sign up to the EA Play subscription service.

The standard EA Play tier is $5.99 / £5.99 per month, with the annual fee costing $39.99 / £35.99.

EA Play is also included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning subscribers to the Xbox service should also get access to EA FC 26 early.

EA FC 26 Web App & Companion App release time

The EA FC 26 Web App will be released starting on September 17. EA has yet to announce a specific time for when the Web App will launch, but it’s typically following 6 PM UK time.

The EA FC 26 Companion App will follow on September 18. As the Companion app automatically replaces the EA FC 25 version of the app, players won’t have to redownload it, simply update it.

You can find more information about EA Sports FC 26’s launch time, including when the game will go live for the various editions, here.