EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack: Where is my pre-order icon pack?

Are you wondering where your EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack is? This guide has all the answers.

The EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack was a pre-order bonus for players who pre-ordered EA Sports FC 26 early. While millions are already playing the game via EA Play and other early access methods, the EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack is currently missing.

Read on to find out when you’ll receive it, and which players are available.

EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack: Which icons are available?

EA has confirmed that 15 icons will be available from the EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack when it is released.

They are

  • Ronaldo
  • Ibrahimovic
  • Iniesta
  • Henry
  • Kahn
  • Morgan
  • Seger
  • Kroos
  • Chiellini
  • Totti
  • Gerrard
  • Jones
  • Cha
  • Sissi

EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack: Is it pack or a pick?

Despite some initial confusion from EA, it has been confirmed that the EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack is a traditional Ultimate Team pack, rather than a pick from several players. This means the odds of you getting a player you’re looking for are significantly diminished.

EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack: Am I eligible?

Players who pre-ordered EA Sports FC 26 before August 26 are eligible for the EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack. Those who pre-ordered after this time won’t get the pack. However, EA has confirmed that these icons will be released in packs later in the year.

EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack: When is it released

The EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack will be released at 18:00 UTC on Friday September 19. This is the release day for the Ultimate Edition of the game.

The EA Sports FC 26 Icon pre-order pack will be released during Friday’s content refresh. Players may have to restart their game, or exit Ultimate Team and re-enter in order for the content to be assigned ot their account.

