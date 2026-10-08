Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to start the Dark Arisen DLC, recommended levels

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is out now, and we’re breaking down how to access the new DLC.

The Dark Arisen expansion combines all of the game’s recent performance updates with a giant new region to explore and dozens of tough challenges to undertake.

When you add the Dark Arisen expansion to your account, you will be able to start playing immediately — assuming you are the correct level and know where to start the quests. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to start the new DLC quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

How to start the Lost Rites DLC quest – DD2: DA

The Lost Rites quest can be obtained from Captain Brant in Vernworth’s Tavern, the Stardrop Inn. The recommended level for this quest is level 20. Talk to him and say “About the uncovered ruins…”

This quest will see you seeking several challenge chambers hidden throughout Vermund, Battahl, and the new DLC area of Norgan. Completing Lost Rites will grant you the Proving Grounds Compass. Using the compass from your inventory will mark the locations of other dungeons on your map.

Some of these challenge caves will contain a Spellseal Door that cannot be opened until you’ve made a set amount of progress through the main story — we explain more in our DLC Spellseal Door guide.

How to enter Norgan, the DLC region – DD2: DA

The Chilling Tidings quest and the new region of Norgan can also be accessed by talking with Captain Brant in the same place; this time you will say to him “About the new Arisen…” The recommended level for this quest is level 40.

This quest will see you investigate a creature from the Northern Realms that has crash-landed in Vermund. Following its trail will allow you to access the Norgan region for yourself.

Norgan is a very tough region. You will gain experience and level up quickly, but the enemies you find in the region are no joke. Don’t challenge the Norgan region unless you’ve close to the recommended level with a well-trained Vocation. Norgan is home to the toughest challenges in the entire game, and you need to be prepared for that.