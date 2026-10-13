Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen complete walkthrough hub

All of our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, updated for the Dark Arisen expansion DLC

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen complete walkthrough hub

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally here, and VGC has all the guides you need to start your adventure. In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides hub, you’ll find everything from quest points and general tips and tricks to everything you need to know about Pawns.

We’ll be regularly updating this hub with new guides, so check back as you play through the game to find out more about Dragon’s Dogma 2. Vocation unlock steps are in, and we’re adding more and more boss locations and fight guides as we go.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Guides Hub

To make things easier to digest, we’ve broken the Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides up into specific categories. It also helps to avoid any accidental spoilers, with light quest guides being in their own section you can scroll by in an instant.

Dark Arisen expansion guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen complete walkthrough hub

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s massive Dark Arisen expansion DLC is out now, and we’ve covered the biggest, toughest, and most puzzling quests in the game. That includes solutions to all new Sphinx riddles, where to find Hal’s hidden treasure, and how to beat the Fallen Dragon final boss.

Basic tips and tricks

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen complete walkthrough hub

Here you’ll find guides on the very basics of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to get your journey started on the right foot.

How to unlock all Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A Dragon's Dogma 2 character wearing a mask looking forward.

Quests and Characters

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen complete walkthrough hub

This section of our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides hub outlines some of the trickier quests in the game, as well as some locations you might want to seek out.

Pawns

A Dragon's Dogma 2 character standing outside the gates of Battahl.

Here you’ll find information all about Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Pawn system, which returns from the first game.

PlayStation VR2
£529.99$549.99
PlayStation Portal
$199$199£199.99
PS5 DualSense Controller - White
£64.99$68.99$74.99
Xbox Series X Digital
$448$449.99
Xbox Series X
$469£479.99$499.99
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 8 Core CPU
£538.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.