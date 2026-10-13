Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen complete walkthrough hub
All of our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, updated for the Dark Arisen expansion DLC
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally here, and VGC has all the guides you need to start your adventure. In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides hub, you’ll find everything from quest points and general tips and tricks to everything you need to know about Pawns.
We’ll be regularly updating this hub with new guides, so check back as you play through the game to find out more about Dragon’s Dogma 2. Vocation unlock steps are in, and we’re adding more and more boss locations and fight guides as we go.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Guides Hub
To make things easier to digest, we’ve broken the Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides up into specific categories. It also helps to avoid any accidental spoilers, with light quest guides being in their own section you can scroll by in an instant.
Dark Arisen expansion guides
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s massive Dark Arisen expansion DLC is out now, and we’ve covered the biggest, toughest, and most puzzling quests in the game. That includes solutions to all new Sphinx riddles, where to find Hal’s hidden treasure, and how to beat the Fallen Dragon final boss.
- How to open the DLC Spellseal Doors in the Lost Rites quest
- Relics, Spoils, and Appraisal explained
- Beorcan’s Twinned Key locations, Beorcan Stronghold guide
- A Treat for the Hounds, A Direwolf Delicacy quest guide
- Where to find Amos, The Truant Soldier quest guide
- Flight in the Night quest guide, all Ilda item locations
- How to damage Blackdog enemies, A Howl in the Dark quest guide
- All Norgan Sphinx Sage riddle solutions
- How to summon Gagana, The Castle in Ice quest guide
- All Commission Supply locations, The Snatching-Beast quest guide
- How to change armor appearance
- Hal’s Treasure Hunt quest guide
- All Obelisk locations to upgrade Vocations
- All Norgan Portcrystal locations
- How to beat the Fallen Dragon
Basic tips and tricks
Here you’ll find guides on the very basics of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to get your journey started on the right foot.
- How to upgrade weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to increase carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Can you swim in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Full Map
- How to change hairstyles in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 New Game Plus explained
- Can you swim in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
- How to delete a Dragon’s Dogma 2 save on PC
- How to make Fruit Rodorant in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- The best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods
How to unlock all Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to unlock the Warfarer vocation
- How to unlock the Mystic Spearhand vocation
- How to unlock the Magick Archer vocation
- How to unlock the Trickster vocation
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 best class tier list
Quests and Characters
This section of our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides hub outlines some of the trickier quests in the game, as well as some locations you might want to seek out.
- Where to find Captain Brant in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Where to find Lennart in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to get a Bunch of Flowers in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to get your own home in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to enter Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to get fancy clothes for the Masquerade in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to enter the Rose Chateua Bordelrie in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to find the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Where to find the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to learn Elvish in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to solve the Sphinx’s Riddles
Pawns
Here you’ll find information all about Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Pawn system, which returns from the first game.
- How to Revive Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to hire Official Influencer Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2
- How to get RC in Dragon’s Dogma 2