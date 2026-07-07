Doom The Dark Ages DLC: Fix the ?? Chain Spear Throw button prompt

Doom: The Dark Ages’ Revelations DLC is finally out now and is free for owners of the Premium Edition, but it’s coming in hot.

The proof is in the pudding, and if you’ve already played through Doom: The Dark Ages’ campaign on console, you’ll boot up the DLC to find that the new Chain Spear weapon doesn’t actually have a button keybind, meaning you can’t use it and progress through the game.

This is a game-breaking bug, or it would be if there were no solution to get around it. Luckily, there is a way, and in this guide, we’re breaking down how to rebind the Chain Spear to get around the ?? button prompt issue in Doom: The Dark Ages’ Revelations DLC.

Chain Spear Throw ?? button prompt fix – Doom Dark Ages DLC

For some reason, console players on PS5 and Xbox alike are stuck with a strange “??” button prompt when asked to use the Chain Spear Throw. It seems that this issue appears if you’ve played the game before the release of the DLC.

When the “??” prompt is given, that means the action does not have a button or key bound to it, leaving you unable to use it. Here’s how to fix that issue:

Go to the main Pause menu.

Navigate to Settings.

Navigate to Inputs.

Change ‘Slayer Controller Presets’ from Default to Southpaw and back again (or vice versa).

This should restore the Chain Spear Throw’s default and intended button bindings, which you can see on the pause menu screen. This will allow you to progress through Doom: The Dark Ages’ Revelations DLC.