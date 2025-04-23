Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wonderland Whimsy new recipes list

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update Wonderland Whimsy is available now, and three new recipes have been included.

If you’re not familiar with the new update, Wonderland Whimsy adds more free content to the game, including a new Alice in Wonderland realm and the ability to add Alice and the Cheshire Cat to your valley.

However, those who like to keep a complete recipe book should also bear in mind that Wonderland Whimsy also adds some new recipes to the game. We’ve found three of them so far.

These include a new appetiser (Tea Sandwiches) and two new desserts (Garlic Chocolate Tart and Cheshire Cat Tail).

You’ll find out how to make these recipes by playing through the new missions, but if you’re the impatient type and you want to make sure your recipe list is complete again, here’s how to make them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Tea Sandwiches Recipe

Tea Sandwiches are the only new appetiser to be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the new Wonderland Whimsy update.

Despite the name, they’re not actually sandwiches made with tea. They’re a small sandwich traditionally eaten in England during tea-time, making them ideal for this new Alice in Wonderland themed update.

To make them, you have to put together the following ingredients:

Wheat

Fish

Cherry

Corn

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Garlic Chocolate Tart Recipe

There are two new desserts in the Wonderland Whimsy update for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The first of these is Garlic Chocolate Tart, which sounds horrible but actually… yeah, they’re probably horrible.

Either way, if you want to make them, here’s the ingredients you need:

Garlic

Cocoa bean

Egg

Wheat

Cheese

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Cheshire Cat Tail Recipe

Finally, the Cheshire Cat Tail is the other dessert included in the Wonderland Whimsy update.

This is not to be confused with the actual Cheshire Cat Tail which was added to the game in the past as a wearable tail. Instead, it’s a dessert shaped like the tail in question, and based on the ingredients it sounds quite nice.

Here are those ingredients:

Sugarcane

Cocoa bean

Egg

Wheat

For the full list of recipes, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes List, which also includes all the Rift of Time and Storybook Vale recipes.