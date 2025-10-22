Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Floating Festival puzzle solutions

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Haunted Floating Festival event has gone live, with five tricky puzzles to be solved.

The event puts a mysterious floating island above your valley, where it will stay until November 11.

During this time, you can teleport to the island, which is full of Halloween decorations, and discover its five difficult puzzles.

If you can solve these puzzles you’ll gain exclusive items, so it’s definitely worth visiting the island before it disappears.

But what are these solutions? That’s what we’re here for. There are currently only three puzzles active – the other two are on their way – but here’s how to solve what’s currently there.

Dreamlight Valley Haunted Floating Festival Puzzle 1: Ghostly Critter

There’s a ghost fox roaming around the floating island, but don’t worry, he’s friendly enough.

As with any of the ‘normal’ critters you’ll find on the main valley, you can win over the ghost fox by feeding him his favourite snack.

What exactly is that, though? The clue lies with the standard foxes you can find on the valley.

Those normal foxes like fish and seafood, and this ghost fox is no different. But this one doesn’t like any old fish, he prefers spooky fish.

Specifically, it likes the Haunted Skeleton Fish that are unique to the island. These aren’t caught by fishing – instead, you can find them lying next to the ghost fox’s kennel. Look for the location in this screenshot:

Once you’ve gathered some Haunted Skeleton Fish, find the ghost fox and give him one. He’ll be so happy he’ll give you a memory orb. There are four pieces to this particular memory puzzle, which means you have to visit the ghost fox on four separate days and give him a Haunted Skeleton Fish.

Once you have all four memory orbs and complete the puzzle, it’ll show you a photo of a hearse. Find the hearse on the island and there’ll be a golden dig spot there. Dig it to complete the puzzle and gain a special Clawed Foot Tub, a bath with monster legs.

Dreamlight Valley Haunted Floating Festival Puzzle 2: Combination Pillar

The second puzzle involves the stone wall with four flowing blocks embedded into it.

Each of the blocks can be turned to show a variety of symbols, but the trick is figuring out which symbols to place in each section.

The answer is found by exploring the island and keeping your eyes peeled. There are four glowing symbols found on the island, and each symbol has a certain number of pumpkins sitting next to it.

Near the ghost fox’s kennel, for example – as you can see in the previous screenshot there’s a glowing symbol with a witch’s hat on it, next to three pumpkins. That means the third box should show a witch’s hat.

You can wander round yourself and look for all four symbols, but it’s the same every time so if you can’t be bothered running about, here’s the full solution:

So that’s a spiderweb in Box I, a bat in Box II, a witch’s hat in Box III and a cat in Box IV.

As soon as you complete the puzzle, an item pouch will appear on the floor behind you. Pick it up and you’ll earn the Haunted Festival Dress.

Dreamlight Valley Haunted Floating Festival Puzzle 3: Terror-rific Tree

The third puzzle revolves around the giant tree with the angry face which can be found on the island.

This tree may be a bit of a grumpy sod, but when you interact with him you’re taken to your inventory, so it seems he’s looking for something.

There’s no point in just guessing what it is – he doesn’t seem like the sort who enjoys guessing games – but luckily there’s a sparkling book lying around with clues for the solution.

The book says: “What does the Howling Tree cry out for? Twenty black feathers from fearless birds. Fifteen bony fish near a beloved companion’s tombstone. Ten pale blooms near the most haunted of all Houses.”

What this means (in a rather colourful way) is that the tree is looking for 20 Haunted Crow Feathers, 15 Haunted Skeleton Fish and 10 Haunted White Roses.

You already know where the Haunted Skeleton Fish are – you’ll find them near the ghost fox’s kennel. Because the ghost fox only needs a total of four Haunted Skeleton Fish to solve his puzzle, keep collecting them after this until you have 15 in total.

The Haunted Crow Feathers can be found near the scarecrow at the back of the island, near the haystacks. You’ll find three of them lying near the crops. Once they’re collected another three will spawn an hour later, so keep checking back until you have 20.

Finally, the Haunted White Roses can be found near the large haunted house, and are hard to miss – you can see them glowing on the ground near the front door. Again, you’ll find three of these and more will spawn later, so keep returning until you have 10.

Once you have all 45 items, return to the Howling Tree, and hand them all over. He’ll give you an item pouch containing your very own Howling Tree for your village.

Obviously collecting all these items may take a while, but remember the event lasts until November 11 so you can afford to be patient.

Dreamlight Valley Haunted Floating Festival Puzzle 4: Potion Brewer’s House

This puzzle doesn’t go live until midnight on October 29, so check back then and I’ll have the solution up as soon as possible.

Dreamlight Valley Haunted Floating Festival Puzzle 5: Haunted Mansion

This puzzle doesn’t go live until midnight on November 5, so come back once it’s active and I’ll get you solution as quickly as I can.