Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list (April 2025)
How to make every meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Latest update
We’ve added the three new recipes which have been added in the Wonderland Whimsy update: one new appetiser (Tea Sandwiches) and two new desserts (Garlic Chocolate Tart and Cheshire Cat Tail).
Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes are one of the most confusing parts of the game. Our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list can take the guesswork out of creating dishes, and even includes recipes from the Rift of Time expansion (Eternity Isle) and the Storybook Vale expansion.
Early on, you’re given clear instructions on how to cook a specific dish. Later on, though, you have to either find the recipe itself, or do some trial and error with ingredients in an effort to clear Dreamlight Duties and Event Duties.
Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list – Every Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert
Note: when a recipe includes any of the following ingredients, it means you can add any ingredient that falls into that category:
- Vegetable
- Fruit
- Grain
- Dairy/Oil
- Fish
- Seafood
- Spice (including herbs)
- Sweet
For example, if a recipe calls for ‘fish, vegetable, vegetable’, you could make that dish in a variety of ways, such as ‘bass, carrot, cucumber’ or ‘cod, onion, onion’.
At the bottom of this guide is a list of every ingredient in the game and each category they come under, because it’s not the same as the categories in the Collection’s ‘Ingredients’ page.
Appetizers
Dreamlight Valley base game appetizers
- Arendellian Pickled Herring – herring, lemon, onion, garlic, spice
- Bell Pepper Puffs – bell pepper, egg, cheese
- Bunuelos – wheat, cheese, milk, eggs
- Cheese Platter – cheese
- Chili Pepper Puffs – chili pepper, egg, cheese
- Coffee – coffee bean
- Crackers – grain
- Creamy Soup – spice, milk, potato, vegetable
- Crudités – vegetable
- Dream Fizz – Dreamlight fruit, sugarcane, slush ice, wheat
- Eggplant Puffs – eggplant, egg, cheese
- French Fries – canola, potato
- Gazpacho – cucumber, tomato, onion, spice
- Green Salad – vegetable, lettuce
- Grilled Vegetables – vegetable
- Grilled Veggie Platter – vegetable, vegetable, vegetable
- Hard-Boiled Eggs – egg
- Large Seafood Platter – lemon, seafood, seafood, seafood, seafood
- Latte – coffee bean, milk
- Mocha – coffee bean, milk, cocoa bean
- Okra Soup – okra
- Onion Puffs – onion, egg, cheese
- Oyster Platter – oyster, lemon
- Peppermint Tea – lemon, mint
- Pickled Herring – herring, lemon, onion, spice
- Potato Leek Soup – leek, potato, milk, onion, garlic
- Potato Puffs – potato, egg, cheese
- Pottage – potato, spice, vegetable
- Pumpkin Puffs – pumpkin, egg, cheese
- Pumpkin Soup – pumpkin, milk, ginger, vegetable
- Purée – potato
- Roasted Asparagus – asparagus, canola
- Salad – lettuce
- Sautéed Mushrooms – mushroom, butter
- Seafood Appetizer – seafood
- Seafood Platter – seafood, seafood
- Soufflé – cheese, egg, milk, butter
- Sweet Herring – herring, onion
- Tea Sandwiches – cherry, wheat, corn, fish (NEW)
- Tomato Soup – tomato
- Vegetable Soup – vegetable, vegetable
- Zucchini Puffs – zucchini, egg, cheese
Eternity Isle (A Rift in Time DLC) appetizers
- Arepas Con Queso – cheese, agave, corn
- Baozi – wheat, soya, pork, spice
- Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish – brilliant blue starfish, mint
- Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish – pretty pink starfish, paprika
- Bulgur Salad – wheat, tomato, mint, spice, cucumber
- Clam Juice – tomato, clam
- Coleslaw – carrot, cabbage
- Conch Ceviche – onion, tomato, lemon, sea snail
- Crab Melts – crab, cheese
- Dumplings – wheat, vegetable, meat, soya
- Falafel – beans, garlic, cumin
- Nuts & Bolts – almonds, robot fish
- Roasted Almonds – agave, almonds
- Royal Ice Tea – majestea, slush ice
- Royal Latte – majestea, milk
- Royal Tea – majestea
- Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate – melon, sand worm
- Shad Ceviche – shad, tomato, onion, lemon
- Spicy Scorpion Skewer – scorpion, paprika
- Takoyaki Stick – seaweed, octopus, egg, soya
- Thousand Needles – brilliant blue starfish, pretty pink starfish, cactoberries
- Tomato Basil Soup – tomato, basil
- Vegetarian Dumplings – soya, wheat, vegetable
Storybook Vale DLC appetizers
- Ambrosia Smoothie – ambrosia, plain yogurt
- Baked Feta & Olives – flyleaf feta, olives
- Cape Gooseberry Smoothie – cape gooseberry, plain yogurt
- Faerie Rye Crackers – faerie rye
- Golden Apple Smoothie – golden apple, plain yogurt
- Greek Potatoes – potato, garlic, salt crystal, fruit, spice
- Honeydew Smoothie – honeydew melon, plain yogurt
- Lightning Bolt – lightning spice, lightning spice, lamprey, stygian mudskipper, sweet
- Olympian Tapenade – elysian grain, honeydew melon, olives, spice
- Persimmon Smoothie – persimmon, plain yogurt
- Radicchio Slaw – radicchio, cauliflower, radish, green beans
- Sautéed Porcini – porcini mushrooms, garlic
- Simple Chia Pudding – chia seeds
- Sparkling Ambrosia – ambrosia, lightning spice
- Spiral Strawberry Smoothie – spiral strawberries, yogurt
- Tzatziki – cucumber, garlic, plain yogurt
Entrées
Dreamlight Valley base game entrees
- Apple Cider Glazed Salmon – apple, salmon, sugarcane
- Baked Carp – carp, butter
- Basil Omelet – basil, egg, cheese, milk
- Bouillabaisse – seafood, seafood, vegetable, shrimp, tomato
- Carp Salad – carp, lettuce, lemon
- Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod – cod, cheese, wheat
- Chowder – potato, milk, vegetable, seafood
- Creamy Garlic Scallops – scallops, lemon, butter, garlic
- Crispy Baked Cod – cod, wheat
- Fish Creole – fish, vegetable, tomato, rice, garlic
- Fish ‘n’ Chips – fish, potato, wheat, canola
- Fish Pasta – fish, wheat, milk, garlic
- Fish Pie – fish, wheat, butter
- Fish Risotto – fish, rice, butter
- Fish Salad – fish, lettuce, lemon
- Fish Sandwiches – fish, wheat
- Fish Soup – fish, vegetable, milk
- Fish Steak – fish, tomato, basil
- Fish Tacos – fish, cheese, corn, chili pepper
- Fugu Sushi – fugu, rice, seaweed
- Ghostly Fish Steak – asparagus, lemon, oregano, bell pepper, Here and There Fish
- Greek Pizza – wheat, cheese, tomato, onion, spice
- Grilled Fish – fish
- Grilled Fish Entree – fish, vegetable
- Gumbo – shrimp, tomato, onion, chili pepper, okra
- Hearty Salad – vegetable, vegetable, lettuce
- Hors d’Oeuvres – spice
- Kappa Maki – rice, cucumber, seaweed
- Kronk’s Spinach Puffs – spinach, cheese, canola
- Lancetfish Paella – lancetfish, tomato, rice, shrimp, seafood
- Leek Soup – leek
- Lemon Garlic Swordfish – lemon, garlic, swordfish
- Lioness Feast – mushroom, oregano, tomato, Here and There Fish
- Lobster Roll – lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic
- Maguro Sushi – tuna, seaweed, rice, ginger
- Maki – fish, seaweed, rice
- Margherita Pizza – spice, wheat, tomato, cheese
- Marvelous Jam – Dreamlight fruit, wheat
- Mediterranean Salad – cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, spice
- Mushroom Pizza – mushroom, wheat, tomato, cheese
- Mushu’s Congee – rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger
- Omelet – egg, milk, cheese
- Pan-Fried Angler Fish – anglerfish, zucchini, potato, tomato
- Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables – bass, vegetable, vegetable
- Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables – tilapia, vegetable, vegetable
- Pasta – wheat, tomato
- Peanut Butter Sandwich – peanut, wheat
- Pizza – wheat, tomato, cheese
- Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon – sturgeon, basil, butter, lemon
- Porridge – wheat, milk
- Porridge with Fruits – wheat, milk, fruit
- Ranch Salad – lettuce, corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion
- Ratatouille – tomato, onion, eggplant, zucchini, spice
- Sake Maki – salmon, seaweed, rice
- Sake Sushi – salmon, rice
- Savory Fish – fish, lemon
- Scrambled Egg – egg, cheese
- Seafood Pasta – seafood, wheat, milk
- Seafood Pie – seafood, wheat, butter
- Seafood Salad – seafood, lettuce
- Seafood Soup – seafood, vegetable, vegetable
- Seared Rainbow Trout – rainbow trout, onion, tomato
- Simple Fried Perch – perch, butter, wheat
- Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish – peanut, anglerfish
- Sole Meuniére – sole, wheat, butter, lemon
- Spaghetti Arrabbiata – wheat, tomato, chili pepper
- Spicy Baked Bream – bream, butter, chili pepper
- Steamed Fugu – fugu, garlic, ginger
- Sushi – fish, rice
- Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak – kingfish, lemon, sugarcane
- Sweet Udon – Dreamlight fruit, rice, seafood, sweet
- Tamagoyaki – egg, sugarcane
- Tasty Salad – lettuce, cucumber, vegetable, spice
- Tasty Veggies – vegetable, spice
- Tekka Maki – tuna, seaweed, rice, soya
- Teriyaki Salmon – salmon, rice, ginger, soya, sugarcane
- Tuna Burger – tuna, wheat, onion, lemon, vegetable
- Vegetarian Pizza – vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cheese, tomato
- Vegetarian Stew – potato, onion, carrot
- Vegetarian Taco – corn, cheese, chili pepper, vegetable
- Veggie Casserole – cheese, spice, vegetable, vegetable
- Veggie Pasta – vegetable, wheat, tomato
- Veggie Pie – vegetable, wheat, butter
- Veggie Skewers – mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, onion
- Walleye en Papillote – walleye, basil, oregano, vegetable
Eternity Isle (A Rift in Time DLC) entrées
- Ajiaco – potato, corn, poultry
- Baked Beans – beans, pork
- Best Fish Forever – robot fish, celery, cumin, sea snail
- Biryani – poultry, rice, cumin, mint, cinnamon
- Blend of the Bayou – rice, celery, prisma shrimp, butter, spice
- Bony Osso Buco – skeleton fish, celery, grapes, vegetable
- Braised Abalone – oyster, sea snail, garlic, mushroom
- Braised Bamboo Shoots – bamboo, soya, ginger, canola
- Brandade de Morue – milk, potato, lemon, garlic, cod
- Burrito – wheat, beans, cumin, meat
- Butter Chicken – poultry, butter, tomato, lemon, cumin
- Cheeseburger – venison, wheat, cheese, vegetable
- Chicken Souvlaki – poultry, lemon, paprika, mint
- Classic Mac & Cheese – cheese, wheat
- Club Sandwich – pork, wheat, tomato, poultry
- Coq en Barbouille – poultry, onion, grapes, vegetable
- Cream Cheese Bagel – wheat, cheese, sweet
- Crimson Burger – wheat, vegetable, ruby lentils
- Dragon Roll Maki – electric eel, rice, seaweed, vegetable
- Fabulous Fajitas – poultry, vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cumin
- Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger – venison, wheat, lettuce
- Hamburger Steak – venison, vegetable, potato, beans
- Hawaiian Pizza – pork, wheat, tomato, pineapple, cheese
- Jerk Chicken – poultry, onion, spice, garlic
- Latkes – onion, potato, canola, egg
- Lo-Fries – flute root, canola, yam
- Meat Pie – meat, butter, wheat
- Meaty Taco – venison, corn, vegetable, cumin, chili pepper
- Milky Way Stew – rainbow trout, turnip, milk, cosmic figs
- Moqueca de Pirarucu – pirarucu, coconut, vegetable, vegetable
- Nachos – chili pepper, cheese, corn
- Pasta with Herbs – wheat, butter, spice
- Pesto with Linguine – wheat, butter, oregano, garlic
- Piquant Piranha Soup – piranha, chili pepper, bamboo
- Poutine – potato, cheese, canola
- Pulled Pork – pork, onion, oregano, tomato
- Pupusas Revueltas – poultry, corn, beans
- Rainbouillabaisse – prisma shrimp, rainbow trout, seafood, vegetable, tomato
- Ramen – wheat, pork, egg
- Rhapsody Roll – rice, flute root, seaweed, vegetable
- Roast – meat
- Royal Burger – pork, venison, vegetable, wheat, cheese
- Ruby Masoor Dal – tomato, chili pepper, ruby lentils
- Sand Stew – dunebopper, sand fish, vegetable, sand worm, spice
- Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter – pork, cabbage, potato
- Schnitzel – poultry, wheat, canola
- Sesame Seed Bagel – wheat, sweet
- Shawarma – venison, cinnamon, garlic, rice, lemon
- Shish Taouk – poultry, rice, lemon, oregano, garlic
- Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry – poultry, dreamango, pineapple, canola, broccoli
- Tandoori Chicken – poultry, chili pepper, cumin, paprika
- Tofu – soya
- Tourtiére – venison, wheat, potato, vegetable
- Turkey Leg – poultry, cumin, agave, paprika
- Turnip Tartiflette – pork, cheese, turnip
- Vegetarian Turnip Tartiflette – mushroom, turnip, soya
- Yakisoba – pork, wheat, cabbage
Storybook Vale DLC entrées
- A Very Unusual Tea Time – spiral strawberries, sour berries, plain yogurt, salt crystal
- Aquatic Escargot – trumpet snail, garlic, salt crystal
- Arcane Garlic Crab – garlic, sorcerer hat hermit crab, salt crystal, spice
- Argossian Pizza – flyleaf feta, elysian grain, onion, olives, vegetable
- Barley Salad – barley, cauliflower, radish, spice
- Cacio e Pepe – flyleaf feta, elysian grain, black pepper
- Cape Gooseberry Chia Pancakes – cape gooseberry, chia weeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Caprese Salad – flyleaf feta, olives, salt crystal, vegetable, spice
- Cauliflower Steak – cauliflower
- Chia Pudding – chia seeds, cinnamon, rhubarb, sweet
- Chia Seed Bread – chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Chimera Skewer – trumpet snail, hippocampus, flying fish, brussels sprout, fish
- Electric Radicchio & Persimmon Salad – lightning spice, radicchio, persimmon
- Flying Fish Quenelles – flying fish, flyleaf feta, porcini mushrooms, vegetable, dairy
- Garlic Steam Mussels – mussel, garlic, onion
- Grecian Baked Fish – stygian mudskipper, olives, ambrosia, salt crystal, elysian grain
- Greek Salad – flyleaf feta, olives, radish, cucumber, vegetable
- Green Bean Casserole – green beans, onion, porcini mushrooms
- Grilled Koi Gyro – koi, wheat, olives, cucumber, spice
- Hermit Crab Pasta – sorcerer hat hermit crab, wheat, spice
- Hippocampus Cepelinai Dumplings – hippocampus, potato, spiral strawberries, onion, black pepper
- Koi Sashimi – koi
- Lamprey Sashimi – lamprey
- Loaded Breakfast Yogurt – plain yogurt, spiral strawberries, ambrosie, oats
- Loaded Golden Apple Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, golden apple
- Loaded Honeydew Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, honeydew melon
- Loaded Persimmon Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, persimmon
- Loaded Rhubarb Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, rhubarb
- Loaded Sea Grape Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, sea grapes
- Lupine Cullen Skink – sea wolf, potato, onion, plain yogurt
- Mussel Risotto – mussel, rice, garlic, olives, spice
- Oatmeal – oats
- Olive Plate – olives
- Persimmon Chia Pancakes – persimmon, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Radicchio-Stuffed Porcini – radicchio, porcini mushrooms, black pepper
- Roasted Barley & Veggies – barley, onion, flyleaf feta, brussels sprout, vegetable
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts – brussels sprout, garlic
- Roasted Green Beans – green beans, garlic
- Salt-Baked Sea Wolf – salt crystal, sea wolf
- Salt-Pickled Cauliflower – salt crystal, cauliflower, spice
- Salt-Pickled Garlic – salt crystal, garlic, spice
- Salt-Pickled Green Beans – salt crystal, green beans, spice
- Salt-Pickled Radicchio – salt crystal, radicchio, spice
- Salt-Pickled Radish – salt crystal, radish, spice
- Salt-Pickled Sea Grapes – salt crystal, sea grapes, spice
- Scottish Porridge – oats, fruit
- Sea Grape Chia Pancakes – sea grapes, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Seaweed Salad – sea grapes, radish, black pepper, vegetable
- Shovel Bird Eggs Benedict – shovel bird eggs, spiral strawberries, elysian grain, salt crystal
- Soda Bread & Feta – flyleaf feta, wheat, salt crystal
- Spanakopita – spinach, flyleaf feta, onion, garlic, spice
- Spiral Strawberry Chia Pancakes – spiral strawberries, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Sprout-Stuffed Porcini – porcini mushrooms, brussels sprout, black pepper
- Squash Stuffed Porcini – porcini mushrooms, ring squash, black pepper
- Squid Sashimi – squid
- Steamed Mussels – mussel
- Stuffed Ring Squash – ring squash, ambrosia, garlic
- Tuna Sashimi – tuna
Desserts
Dreamlight Valley base game desserts
- Apple Pie – apple, wheat, butter
- Apple Sorbet – apple, sugarcane, slush ice
- Aurora’s Cake – wheat, egg, sugarcane, milk, raspberry
- Banana Ice Cream – banana, milk, sugercane, slush ice
- Banana Pie – banana, wheat, butter
- Banana Split – banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, sweet
- Beignets – egg, wheat, canola, sugarcane
- Berry Salad – raspberry, gooseberry, blueberry
- Birthday Cake – egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat, cocoa bean
- Biscuits – sugarcane, wheat, butter
- Blueberry Pie – blueberry, wheat, butter
- Boba Tea – sugarcane, milk
- Candy – sweet
- Cannoli – wheat, egg, vanilla, cheese
- Caramel Apples – apple, sugarcane
- Carrot Cake – carrot, sugarcane, wheat, egg
- Cheesecake – cheese, wheat, fruit, fruit
- Cherry Pie – cherry, wheat, butter
- Cheshire Cat Tail – wheat, egg, sugarcane, cocoa bean (NEW)
- Chocolate Chip Cookies – cocoa bean, butter, wheat, sugarcane
- Chocolate Ice Cream – milk, slush ice, sugarcane, cocoa bean
- Chocolate Waffles – cocoa bean, milk, wheat, egg
- Coconut Boba Tea – coconut, sugarcane, milk
- Coconut Cake – coconut, sugarcane, wheat, egg
- Coconut Ice Cream – coconut, milk, sugarcane, slush ice
- Crepe – milk, vanilla, wheat, egg
- Dream Ice Cream – Dreamlight fruit, milk, slush ice
- Fruit Salad – fruit
- Fruit Sorbet – fruit, slush ice
- Fruitcake – wheat, fruit, fruit, fruit
- Garlic Chocolate Tart – garlic, cocoa, egg, wheat, cheese (NEW)
- Gingerbread House – wheat, ginger, sugarcane, vanilla, eggs
- Gooseberry Boba Tea – gooseberry, sugarcane, milk
- Gray Stuff – sugarcane, cocoa bean, dairy/oil
- Hot Cocoa – cocoa bean, sugarcane, milk
- Ice Cream – milk, slush ice, sugarcane
- Jam Waffles – fruit, wheat, eggs, milk
- Lemon Sorbet – lemon, slush ice
- Meringue Pie – lemon, wheat, egg, butter
- Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies – wheat, ginger
- Mint Boba Tea – mint, sugarcane, milk
- Mint Candy – mint, sugarcane
- Mint Chocolate – mint, cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane
- Mint Sorbet – mint, slush ice
- ‘My Hero’ Cookie – sweet, wheat, butter
- Pastéis de Nata – corn, vanilla, egg, milk
- Pastry Cream and Fruits – fruit, fruit, fruit, sugarcane, milk
- Pawpsicle – fruit, slush ice, sugarcane
- Peanut Butter Waffles – peanut, egg, wheat, milk
- Plain Snow Cones – slush ice
- Raspberry Boba Tea – raspberry, sugarcane, milk
- Red Fruit Pie – fruit, wheat, butter
- Red Fruit Sorbet – raspberry, gooseberry, slush ice, sugarcane
- Red Velvet – wheat, vanilla, egg, cheese, cocoa bean
- Root Beer – ginger, sugarcane, vanilla
- Shake – dairy/oil
- Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie – gooseberry, wheat, butter
- Sour Snow Cones – lemon, slush ice, sugarcane
- Spring Chocolate – Spring V-EGG-etable, cocoa bean, sugarcane
- Spring Egg Bowl – Egg-celent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, sugarcane, cocoa bean
- Spring Mimosa Eggs – Egg-celent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, basil
- Sweet Slush – sweet, slush ice
- Tropical Pop – fruit, coconut, sugarcane, slush ice
- Vanilla Ice Cream – vanilla, milk, sugarcane, slush ice
- Waffles – sweet, egg, wheat, milk
- Wedding Cake – vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat, egg
- Whimsical Pie – Dreamlight fruit, wheat, butter
- Wonderland Cookies – vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat
- Yule Log – wheat, cocoa bean, vanilla, cherry
Eternity Isle (A Rift in Time DLC) desserts
- Apple Sauce – apple, cinnamon
- Basil Berry Salad – blueberry, strawberry, basil
- Caramel Macarons – almonds, egg, agave
- Charlotte Cake – wheat, agave, strawberry
- Chocolate Macarons – almonds, egg, cocoa bean
- Cinnamon Donut – cinnamon, wheat, egg, sweet
- Cotton Candy – sugarcane, agave
- Croissant – wheat, butter
- Cupcakes – wheat, egg, cherry, agave
- Danish – butter, wheat, fruit, fruit
- Dreamango Boba Tea – milk, dreamango, sugarcane
- French Macarons – almonds, egg
- Fruit Milkshake – slush ice, milk, fruit
- Glazed Donut – wheat, egg, sweet
- Gourmet Grubs – sea snail, sand worm, scorpion
- Jam Macarons – almonds, egg, fruit
- Kanelbulle – wheat, egg, butter, cinnamon
- Kouign-Amann – wheat, butter, butter, agave
- Maamouls – wheat, almonds, dates
- Makrout – wheat, canola, cinnamon, dates
- Melon Boba Tea – milk, melon, sugarcane
- Mooncake – wheat, beans, canola, agave
- Nestling Crepe – wheat, egg, milk, nestling pear
- Pear Upside-Down Cake – nestling pear, egg, wheat
- Pineapple Soft Serve – slush ice, pineapple
- Popcorn – corn, canola
- Raspberry Jam Sandwich – wheat, raspberry
- Spicy Macarons – almonds, egg, chili pepper
- Spiky Berry Pie – cactoberries, wheat, butter, strawberry, spice
- Stellar Milkshake – slush ice, milk, cosmic figs
- Strawberry Pie – wheat, butter, strawberry
- Strawberry Shortcake – wheat, egg, strawberry
- Stuffed Dates – almonds, dates
- Sugar-Free Banana Muffin – wheat, banana
- Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffin – wheat, blueberry
- Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin – wheat, fruit, fruit, agave
- Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin – wheat, fruit
- Sweet Popcorn – corn, canola, agave
- Sweet Tofu – soya, fruit
- Taiyaki – sand fish, beans
- Vanilla Macarons – almonds, egg, vanilla
Storybook Vale DLC desserts
- Aphrodite’s Delight – ambrosia, golden apple
- Cape Gooseberry Sour Fondue – cape gooseberry, sour berries
- Cinnamon Cake – cinnamon, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt
- Cinnamon Cookies – cinnamon, wheat, plain yogurt, sweet
- Golden Apple Pie – golden apple, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Honeydew Sour Fondue – honeydew melon, sour berries
- Lightning Cake – lightning spice, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt
- Lightning Cookies – lightning spice, wheat, plain yogurt, spice
- Merryweather’s Gingersnaps – ginger, nutmeg, sour berries, faerie eye, shovel bird eggs
- Nutmeg Cake – nutmeg, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt
- Nutmeg Cookies – nutmeg, wheat, plain yogurt, sweet
- Persimmon Pie – persimmon, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Persimmon Sour Fondue – persimmon, sour berries
- Rice Pudding – rice, oats, vanilla
- Sour Berry Dessert – sour berries, ambrosie
- Sour Berry Pie – sour berries, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Spicy Yogurt – plain yogurt, spice
- Spiral Strawberry Pie – spiral strawberries, wheat, shovel bird eggs
- Spiral Strawberry Sour Fondue – spiral strawberries, sour berries
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie – spiral strawberries, rhubarb, wheat, plain yogurt
- Underworld Cake – nutmeg, faerie rye, ambrosia, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt
- Vanilla Yogurt – vanilla, plain yogurt
Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking ingredient categories
As you’ve seen above, some of the recipes ask for general categories of ingredient, like ‘sweet’ or ‘spice’.
If you’re not at a cooking pot and you’re trying to plan ahead what ingredients you need, this can be a bit confusing, because the ingredient categories listed in the Collection screen when you pause the game are different from the categories when you’re cooking.
Here’s the full list of all nine cooking categories and the ingredients that fall under each one. If you see a category listed in any of the recipes above, you can use any of the ingredients in that category, as listed below.
Vegetables
- Asparagus
- Bell Pepper
- Carrot
- Chili Pepper
- Corn
- Cucumber
- Eggplant
- Leek
- Lettuce
- Mushroom
- Okra
- Onion
- Potato
- Pumpkin
- Seaweed
- Spinach
- Tomato
- Zucchini
Fruit
- Apple
- Banana
- Blueberry
- Cherry
- Coconut
- Gooseberry
- Lemon
- Raspberry
Grain
- Rice
- Wheat
Dairy & Oil
- Butter
- Canola
- Cheese
- Egg
- Fish
- Milk
- Peanut
- Soya
Fish
- Anglerfish
- Bass
- Bream
- Carp
- Catfish
- Cod
- Fugu
- Herring
- Kingfish
- Lancetfish
- Perch
- Pike
- Rainbow Trout
- Salmon
- Sole
- Swordfish
- Tilapia
- Tuna
- Walleye
- White Sturgeon
Seafood
- Clam
- Crab
- Lobster
- Oyster
- Scallop
- Shrimp
- Squid
Spices
- Basil
- Garlic
- Ginger
- Mint
- Oregano
Sweets
- Cocoa Bean
- Sugarcane
- Vanilla
Ice
- Slush Ice
Disney Dreamlight Valley 5-star recipes
Some missions and tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley will ask you to make 5-star recipes. It can be a bit of a pain going through the game’s recipe book trying to find which recipes are 5-star ones.
Here, then, is a complete list of just the 5-star recipes from the above list, so you can check your ingredients and see which ones you’re able to make with the least hassle.
- Arendellian Pickled Herring – herring, lemon, onion, garlic, spice
- Aurora’s Cake – wheat, egg, sugarcane, milk, raspberry
- Banana Split – banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, sweet
- Birthday Cake – egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat, cocoa bean
- Bouillabaisse – seafood, seafood, vegetable, shrimp, tomato
- Fish Creole – fish, vegetable, tomato, rice, garlic
- Gingerbread House – wheat, ginger, sugarcane, vanilla, eggs
- Greek Pizza – wheat, cheese, tomato, onion, spice
- Gumbo – shrimp, tomato, onion, chili pepper, okra
- Lancetfish Paella – lancetfish, tomato, rice, shrimp, seafood
- Large Seafood Platter – lemon, seafood, seafood, seafood, seafood
- Lobster Roll – lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic
- Mediterranean Salad – cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, spice
- Mushu’s Congee – rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger
- Pastry Cream and Fruits – fruit, fruit, fruit, sugarcane, milk
- Ranch Salad – lettuce, corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion
- Ratatouille – tomato, onion, eggplant, zucchini, spice
- Teriyaki Salmon – salmon, rice, ginger, soya, sugarcane
- Tuna Burger – tuna, wheat, onion, lemon, vegetable
- Vegetarian Pizza – vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cheese, tomato
- Wedding Cake – vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat, egg
How do I cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
To cook in Dreamlight Valley, you need to gather ingredients and find a stove. There are several methods of gathering your ingredients, including:
- Gathering from from trees and the ground.
- Farming your own by buying seeds and growing them.
- Buying them from stalls.
- Buying them from Remy once Chez Remy is open.
If there’s a specific ingredient you’re looking for, go to the Collection screen and choose the Ingredients tab. There you’ll find every ingredient in the game, and by selecting one you’ll see where you can find or buy it.
Once you’ve got the ingredients you need, find a stove – either the one in your own house or the one in Chez Remy – and use it. You’ll be able to drop up to five ingredients into the stove, and can then choose Start Cooking to make the meal.
You also need Coal Ore every time you use the stove, but this can easily be found anywhere in the game, usually by digging.
Also, here’s a tip: you don’t need to have an ingredient in your inventory to use it when cooking. If you have ingredients stored in a chest, they’ll all be available to you when you use the stove.
What are 3, 4 and 5-star Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes?
Sometimes the game will specifically ask you to make a three-star, four-star or five-star meal.
At first, you may not know what this means, especially when you’re using this guide to try new recipes for the first time.
In reality, it’s actually quite easy to work out how many stars a new recipe is worth: it depends on how many ingredients it uses.
So if, for example, you look at Gazpacho, the recipe to make that is cucumber, tomato, onion, spice. Because it uses four ingredients, that’s going to be a 4-star meal.
The five-star meals, then, are the ones which consist of five ingredients. You can’t take, say, a 3-star recipe and add two more random ingredients to it to make it a 5-star one. Though it will make the meal worth more.
How do I get coffee beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
While all the other ingredients in Dreamlight Valley are easy enough to find – either by buying them from Goofy, buying them from Remy’s cafe (once it’s opened) and harvesting them – coffee beans require a longer process.
First you have to unlock Stitch. You do this by following these steps:
- Finding the Slimy Stocking Sock on Dazzle Beach, and talking to Donald about it
- Waiting five days, finding the Chewed-Up Sock in the Peaceful Meadow and talking to Goofy and Donald about it
- Waiting five more days, finding the Knitted Orange Sock in the Forest of Valor and talking to Merlin and Donald about it
- Placing the Homing Beacon on Skull Island then heading to Stitch’s ship
Once Stitch has become a villager in Dreamlight Valley, you can then start taking on his quests. When you reach his level 4 quest you’ll have to plant a coffee tree – once this is done you’ll finally get access to coffee beans.
So far there are only three recipes that use coffee beans – coffee, latte and mocha. You can find their recipes below.
How do I get Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The game’s April 2023 update added five new recipes that use a unique ingredient called Dreamlight Fruit.
These recipes, which are in the main list below, are Dream Fizz, Marvelous Jam, Sweet Udon, Dream Ice Cream and Whimsical Pie.
The game doesn’t tell you how to get Dreamlight Fruit, however, so you may be wondering what it is and how to find it.
The only way to get Dreamlight Fruit is to add Simba to your village. You do this by going to the Lion King realm, performing Nala’s mission, adding her to your village, then going back to the Lion King realm and doing Simba’s mission.
Once Simba is in your village you can start taking on his friendship quests. Once he reaches Friendship level 7, you’ll do a quest called Seed of Memories, which has you planting a Dreamlight Tree.
Once this grows (it takes about three days) you’ll be able to pick Dreamlight Fruit from the tree like you would pick other fruits like apples or bananas.
Once Simba hits Friendship level 10 you’ll also get his final quest, The Dreamlight Grove, in which you’ll get to plant another three Dreamlight Trees. Before long you’ll be swimming in Dreamlight Fruit!