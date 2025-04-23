Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list (April 2025)

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes are one of the most confusing parts of the game. Our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list can take the guesswork out of creating dishes, and even includes recipes from the Rift of Time expansion (Eternity Isle) and the Storybook Vale expansion.

Early on, you’re given clear instructions on how to cook a specific dish. Later on, though, you have to either find the recipe itself, or do some trial and error with ingredients in an effort to clear Dreamlight Duties and Event Duties.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list – Every Appetizer, Entrée, and Dessert

Note: when a recipe includes any of the following ingredients, it means you can add any ingredient that falls into that category:

Vegetable

Fruit

Grain

Dairy/Oil

Fish

Seafood

Spice (including herbs)

Sweet

For example, if a recipe calls for ‘fish, vegetable, vegetable’, you could make that dish in a variety of ways, such as ‘bass, carrot, cucumber’ or ‘cod, onion, onion’.

At the bottom of this guide is a list of every ingredient in the game and each category they come under, because it’s not the same as the categories in the Collection’s ‘Ingredients’ page.

Appetizers

Dreamlight Valley base game appetizers

Arendellian Pickled Herring – herring, lemon, onion, garlic, spice

herring, lemon, onion, garlic, spice Bell Pepper Puffs – bell pepper, egg, cheese

bell pepper, egg, cheese Bunuelos – wheat, cheese, milk, eggs

wheat, cheese, milk, eggs Cheese Platter – cheese

cheese Chili Pepper Puffs – chili pepper, egg, cheese

chili pepper, egg, cheese Coffee – coffee bean

coffee bean Crackers – grain

grain Creamy Soup – spice, milk, potato, vegetable

spice, milk, potato, vegetable Crudités – vegetable

vegetable Dream Fizz – Dreamlight fruit, sugarcane, slush ice, wheat

Dreamlight fruit, sugarcane, slush ice, wheat Eggplant Puffs – eggplant, egg, cheese

eggplant, egg, cheese French Fries – canola, potato

canola, potato Gazpacho – cucumber, tomato, onion, spice

cucumber, tomato, onion, spice Green Salad – vegetable, lettuce

vegetable, lettuce Grilled Vegetables – vegetable

vegetable Grilled Veggie Platter – vegetable, vegetable, vegetable

vegetable, vegetable, vegetable Hard-Boiled Eggs – egg

egg Large Seafood Platter – lemon, seafood, seafood, seafood, seafood

lemon, seafood, seafood, seafood, seafood Latte – coffee bean, milk

coffee bean, milk Mocha – coffee bean, milk, cocoa bean

coffee bean, milk, cocoa bean Okra Soup – okra

okra Onion Puffs – onion, egg, cheese

onion, egg, cheese Oyster Platter – oyster, lemon

oyster, lemon Peppermint Tea – lemon, mint

lemon, mint Pickled Herring – herring, lemon, onion, spice

herring, lemon, onion, spice Potato Leek Soup – leek, potato, milk, onion, garlic

leek, potato, milk, onion, garlic Potato Puffs – potato, egg, cheese

potato, egg, cheese Pottage – potato, spice, vegetable

potato, spice, vegetable Pumpkin Puffs – pumpkin, egg, cheese

pumpkin, egg, cheese Pumpkin Soup – pumpkin, milk, ginger, vegetable

pumpkin, milk, ginger, vegetable Purée – potato

potato Roasted Asparagus – asparagus, canola

asparagus, canola Salad – lettuce

lettuce Sautéed Mushrooms – mushroom, butter

mushroom, butter Seafood Appetizer – seafood

seafood Seafood Platter – seafood, seafood

seafood, seafood Soufflé – cheese, egg, milk, butter

cheese, egg, milk, butter Sweet Herring – herring, onion

herring, onion Tea Sandwiches – cherry, wheat, corn, fish (NEW)

cherry, wheat, corn, fish Tomato Soup – tomato

tomato Vegetable Soup – vegetable, vegetable

vegetable, vegetable Zucchini Puffs – zucchini, egg, cheese

Eternity Isle (A Rift in Time DLC) appetizers

Arepas Con Queso – cheese, agave, corn

cheese, agave, corn Baozi – wheat, soya, pork, spice

wheat, soya, pork, spice Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish – brilliant blue starfish, mint

brilliant blue starfish, mint Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish – pretty pink starfish, paprika

pretty pink starfish, paprika Bulgur Salad – wheat, tomato, mint, spice, cucumber

wheat, tomato, mint, spice, cucumber Clam Juice – tomato, clam

tomato, clam Coleslaw – carrot, cabbage

carrot, cabbage Conch Ceviche – onion, tomato, lemon, sea snail

onion, tomato, lemon, sea snail Crab Melts – crab, cheese

crab, cheese Dumplings – wheat, vegetable, meat, soya

wheat, vegetable, meat, soya Falafel – beans, garlic, cumin

beans, garlic, cumin Nuts & Bolts – almonds, robot fish

almonds, robot fish Roasted Almonds – agave, almonds

agave, almonds Royal Ice Tea – majestea, slush ice

majestea, slush ice Royal Latte – majestea, milk

majestea, milk Royal Tea – majestea

majestea Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate – melon, sand worm

melon, sand worm Shad Ceviche – shad, tomato, onion, lemon

shad, tomato, onion, lemon Spicy Scorpion Skewer – scorpion, paprika

scorpion, paprika Takoyaki Stick – seaweed, octopus, egg, soya

seaweed, octopus, egg, soya Thousand Needles – brilliant blue starfish, pretty pink starfish, cactoberries

brilliant blue starfish, pretty pink starfish, cactoberries Tomato Basil Soup – tomato, basil

tomato, basil Vegetarian Dumplings – soya, wheat, vegetable

Storybook Vale DLC appetizers

Ambrosia Smoothie – ambrosia, plain yogurt



ambrosia, plain yogurt Baked Feta & Olives – flyleaf feta, olives

flyleaf feta, olives Cape Gooseberry Smoothie – cape gooseberry, plain yogurt

cape gooseberry, plain yogurt Faerie Rye Crackers – faerie rye

faerie rye Golden Apple Smoothie – golden apple, plain yogurt

golden apple, plain yogurt Greek Potatoes – potato, garlic, salt crystal, fruit, spice

potato, garlic, salt crystal, fruit, spice Honeydew Smoothie – honeydew melon, plain yogurt

honeydew melon, plain yogurt Lightning Bolt – lightning spice, lightning spice, lamprey, stygian mudskipper, sweet

lightning spice, lightning spice, lamprey, stygian mudskipper, sweet Olympian Tapenade – elysian grain, honeydew melon, olives, spice

elysian grain, honeydew melon, olives, spice Persimmon Smoothie – persimmon, plain yogurt

persimmon, plain yogurt Radicchio Slaw – radicchio, cauliflower, radish, green beans

radicchio, cauliflower, radish, green beans Sautéed Porcini – porcini mushrooms, garlic

porcini mushrooms, garlic Simple Chia Pudding – chia seeds

chia seeds Sparkling Ambrosia – ambrosia, lightning spice

ambrosia, lightning spice Spiral Strawberry Smoothie – spiral strawberries, yogurt

spiral strawberries, yogurt Tzatziki – cucumber, garlic, plain yogurt

Entrées

Dreamlight Valley base game entrees

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon – apple, salmon, sugarcane

apple, salmon, sugarcane Baked Carp – carp, butter

carp, butter Basil Omelet – basil, egg, cheese, milk

basil, egg, cheese, milk Bouillabaisse – seafood, seafood, vegetable, shrimp, tomato

seafood, seafood, vegetable, shrimp, tomato Carp Salad – carp, lettuce, lemon

carp, lettuce, lemon Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod – cod, cheese, wheat

cod, cheese, wheat Chowder – potato, milk, vegetable, seafood

potato, milk, vegetable, seafood Creamy Garlic Scallops – scallops, lemon, butter, garlic

scallops, lemon, butter, garlic Crispy Baked Cod – cod, wheat

cod, wheat Fish Creole – fish, vegetable, tomato, rice, garlic

fish, vegetable, tomato, rice, garlic Fish ‘n’ Chips – fish, potato, wheat, canola

fish, potato, wheat, canola Fish Pasta – fish, wheat, milk, garlic

fish, wheat, milk, garlic Fish Pie – fish, wheat, butter

fish, wheat, butter Fish Risotto – fish, rice, butter

fish, rice, butter Fish Salad – fish, lettuce, lemon

fish, lettuce, lemon Fish Sandwiches – fish, wheat

fish, wheat Fish Soup – fish, vegetable, milk

fish, vegetable, milk Fish Steak – fish, tomato, basil

fish, tomato, basil Fish Tacos – fish, cheese, corn, chili pepper

fish, cheese, corn, chili pepper Fugu Sushi – fugu, rice, seaweed

fugu, rice, seaweed Ghostly Fish Steak – asparagus, lemon, oregano, bell pepper, Here and There Fish

asparagus, lemon, oregano, bell pepper, Here and There Fish Greek Pizza – wheat, cheese, tomato, onion, spice

wheat, cheese, tomato, onion, spice Grilled Fish – fish

fish Grilled Fish Entree – fish, vegetable

fish, vegetable Gumbo – shrimp, tomato, onion, chili pepper, okra

shrimp, tomato, onion, chili pepper, okra Hearty Salad – vegetable, vegetable, lettuce

vegetable, vegetable, lettuce Hors d’Oeuvres – spice

spice Kappa Maki – rice, cucumber, seaweed

rice, cucumber, seaweed Kronk’s Spinach Puffs – spinach, cheese, canola

spinach, cheese, canola Lancetfish Paella – lancetfish, tomato, rice, shrimp, seafood

lancetfish, tomato, rice, shrimp, seafood Leek Soup – leek

leek Lemon Garlic Swordfish – lemon, garlic, swordfish

lemon, garlic, swordfish Lioness Feast – mushroom, oregano, tomato, Here and There Fish

mushroom, oregano, tomato, Here and There Fish Lobster Roll – lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic

lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic Maguro Sushi – tuna, seaweed, rice, ginger

tuna, seaweed, rice, ginger Maki – fish, seaweed, rice

fish, seaweed, rice Margherita Pizza – spice, wheat, tomato, cheese

spice, wheat, tomato, cheese Marvelous Jam – Dreamlight fruit, wheat

Dreamlight fruit, wheat Mediterranean Salad – cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, spice

cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, spice Mushroom Pizza – mushroom, wheat, tomato, cheese

mushroom, wheat, tomato, cheese Mushu’s Congee – rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger

rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger Omelet – egg, milk, cheese

egg, milk, cheese Pan-Fried Angler Fish – anglerfish, zucchini, potato, tomato

anglerfish, zucchini, potato, tomato Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables – bass, vegetable, vegetable

bass, vegetable, vegetable Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables – tilapia, vegetable, vegetable

tilapia, vegetable, vegetable Pasta – wheat, tomato

wheat, tomato Peanut Butter Sandwich – peanut, wheat

peanut, wheat Pizza – wheat, tomato, cheese

wheat, tomato, cheese Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon – sturgeon, basil, butter, lemon

sturgeon, basil, butter, lemon Porridge – wheat, milk

wheat, milk Porridge with Fruits – wheat, milk, fruit

wheat, milk, fruit Ranch Salad – lettuce, corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion

lettuce, corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion Ratatouille – tomato, onion, eggplant, zucchini, spice

tomato, onion, eggplant, zucchini, spice Sake Maki – salmon, seaweed, rice

salmon, seaweed, rice Sake Sushi – salmon, rice

salmon, rice Savory Fish – fish, lemon

fish, lemon Scrambled Egg – egg, cheese

egg, cheese Seafood Pasta – seafood, wheat, milk

seafood, wheat, milk Seafood Pie – seafood, wheat, butter

seafood, wheat, butter Seafood Salad – seafood, lettuce

seafood, lettuce Seafood Soup – seafood, vegetable, vegetable

seafood, vegetable, vegetable Seared Rainbow Trout – rainbow trout, onion, tomato

rainbow trout, onion, tomato Simple Fried Perch – perch, butter, wheat

perch, butter, wheat Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish – peanut, anglerfish

peanut, anglerfish Sole Meuniére – sole, wheat, butter, lemon

sole, wheat, butter, lemon Spaghetti Arrabbiata – wheat, tomato, chili pepper

wheat, tomato, chili pepper Spicy Baked Bream – bream, butter, chili pepper

bream, butter, chili pepper Steamed Fugu – fugu, garlic, ginger

fugu, garlic, ginger Sushi – fish, rice

fish, rice Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak – kingfish, lemon, sugarcane

kingfish, lemon, sugarcane Sweet Udon – Dreamlight fruit, rice, seafood, sweet

Dreamlight fruit, rice, seafood, sweet Tamagoyaki – egg, sugarcane

egg, sugarcane Tasty Salad – lettuce, cucumber, vegetable, spice

lettuce, cucumber, vegetable, spice Tasty Veggies – vegetable, spice

vegetable, spice Tekka Maki – tuna, seaweed, rice, soya

tuna, seaweed, rice, soya Teriyaki Salmon – salmon, rice, ginger, soya, sugarcane

salmon, rice, ginger, soya, sugarcane Tuna Burger – tuna, wheat, onion, lemon, vegetable

tuna, wheat, onion, lemon, vegetable Vegetarian Pizza – vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cheese, tomato

vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cheese, tomato Vegetarian Stew – potato, onion, carrot

potato, onion, carrot Vegetarian Taco – corn, cheese, chili pepper, vegetable

corn, cheese, chili pepper, vegetable Veggie Casserole – cheese, spice, vegetable, vegetable

cheese, spice, vegetable, vegetable Veggie Pasta – vegetable, wheat, tomato

vegetable, wheat, tomato Veggie Pie – vegetable, wheat, butter

vegetable, wheat, butter Veggie Skewers – mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, onion

mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, onion Walleye en Papillote – walleye, basil, oregano, vegetable

Eternity Isle (A Rift in Time DLC) entrées

Ajiaco – potato, corn, poultry

potato, corn, poultry Baked Beans – beans, pork

beans, pork Best Fish Forever – robot fish, celery, cumin, sea snail

robot fish, celery, cumin, sea snail Biryani – poultry, rice, cumin, mint, cinnamon

poultry, rice, cumin, mint, cinnamon Blend of the Bayou – rice, celery, prisma shrimp, butter, spice

rice, celery, prisma shrimp, butter, spice Bony Osso Buco – skeleton fish, celery, grapes, vegetable

skeleton fish, celery, grapes, vegetable Braised Abalone – oyster, sea snail, garlic, mushroom

oyster, sea snail, garlic, mushroom Braised Bamboo Shoots – bamboo, soya, ginger, canola

bamboo, soya, ginger, canola Brandade de Morue – milk, potato, lemon, garlic, cod

milk, potato, lemon, garlic, cod Burrito – wheat, beans, cumin, meat

wheat, beans, cumin, meat Butter Chicken – poultry, butter, tomato, lemon, cumin

poultry, butter, tomato, lemon, cumin Cheeseburger – venison, wheat, cheese, vegetable

venison, wheat, cheese, vegetable Chicken Souvlaki – poultry, lemon, paprika, mint

poultry, lemon, paprika, mint Classic Mac & Cheese – cheese, wheat

cheese, wheat Club Sandwich – pork, wheat, tomato, poultry

pork, wheat, tomato, poultry Coq en Barbouille – poultry, onion, grapes, vegetable

poultry, onion, grapes, vegetable Cream Cheese Bagel – wheat, cheese, sweet

wheat, cheese, sweet Crimson Burger – wheat, vegetable, ruby lentils

wheat, vegetable, ruby lentils Dragon Roll Maki – electric eel, rice, seaweed, vegetable

electric eel, rice, seaweed, vegetable Fabulous Fajitas – poultry, vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cumin

poultry, vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cumin Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger – venison, wheat, lettuce

venison, wheat, lettuce Hamburger Steak – venison, vegetable, potato, beans

venison, vegetable, potato, beans Hawaiian Pizza – pork, wheat, tomato, pineapple, cheese

pork, wheat, tomato, pineapple, cheese Jerk Chicken – poultry, onion, spice, garlic

poultry, onion, spice, garlic Latkes – onion, potato, canola, egg

onion, potato, canola, egg Lo-Fries – flute root, canola, yam

flute root, canola, yam Meat Pie – meat, butter, wheat

meat, butter, wheat Meaty Taco – venison, corn, vegetable, cumin, chili pepper

venison, corn, vegetable, cumin, chili pepper Milky Way Stew – rainbow trout, turnip, milk, cosmic figs

rainbow trout, turnip, milk, cosmic figs Moqueca de Pirarucu – pirarucu, coconut, vegetable, vegetable

pirarucu, coconut, vegetable, vegetable Nachos – chili pepper, cheese, corn

chili pepper, cheese, corn Pasta with Herbs – wheat, butter, spice

wheat, butter, spice Pesto with Linguine – wheat, butter, oregano, garlic

wheat, butter, oregano, garlic Piquant Piranha Soup – piranha, chili pepper, bamboo

piranha, chili pepper, bamboo Poutine – potato, cheese, canola

potato, cheese, canola Pulled Pork – pork, onion, oregano, tomato

pork, onion, oregano, tomato Pupusas Revueltas – poultry, corn, beans

poultry, corn, beans Rainbouillabaisse – prisma shrimp, rainbow trout, seafood, vegetable, tomato

prisma shrimp, rainbow trout, seafood, vegetable, tomato Ramen – wheat, pork, egg

wheat, pork, egg Rhapsody Roll – rice, flute root, seaweed, vegetable

rice, flute root, seaweed, vegetable Roast – meat

meat Royal Burger – pork, venison, vegetable, wheat, cheese

pork, venison, vegetable, wheat, cheese Ruby Masoor Dal – tomato, chili pepper, ruby lentils

tomato, chili pepper, ruby lentils Sand Stew – dunebopper, sand fish, vegetable, sand worm, spice

dunebopper, sand fish, vegetable, sand worm, spice Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter – pork, cabbage, potato

pork, cabbage, potato Schnitzel – poultry, wheat, canola

poultry, wheat, canola Sesame Seed Bagel – wheat, sweet

wheat, sweet Shawarma – venison, cinnamon, garlic, rice, lemon

venison, cinnamon, garlic, rice, lemon Shish Taouk – poultry, rice, lemon, oregano, garlic

poultry, rice, lemon, oregano, garlic Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry – poultry, dreamango, pineapple, canola, broccoli

poultry, dreamango, pineapple, canola, broccoli Tandoori Chicken – poultry, chili pepper, cumin, paprika

poultry, chili pepper, cumin, paprika Tofu – soya

soya Tourtiére – venison, wheat, potato, vegetable

venison, wheat, potato, vegetable Turkey Leg – poultry, cumin, agave, paprika

poultry, cumin, agave, paprika Turnip Tartiflette – pork, cheese, turnip

pork, cheese, turnip Vegetarian Turnip Tartiflette – mushroom, turnip, soya

mushroom, turnip, soya Yakisoba – pork, wheat, cabbage

Storybook Vale DLC entrées

A Very Unusual Tea Time – spiral strawberries, sour berries, plain yogurt, salt crystal

spiral strawberries, sour berries, plain yogurt, salt crystal Aquatic Escargot – trumpet snail, garlic, salt crystal

trumpet snail, garlic, salt crystal Arcane Garlic Crab – garlic, sorcerer hat hermit crab, salt crystal, spice

garlic, sorcerer hat hermit crab, salt crystal, spice Argossian Pizza – flyleaf feta, elysian grain, onion, olives, vegetable

flyleaf feta, elysian grain, onion, olives, vegetable Barley Salad – barley, cauliflower, radish, spice

barley, cauliflower, radish, spice Cacio e Pepe – flyleaf feta, elysian grain, black pepper

flyleaf feta, elysian grain, black pepper Cape Gooseberry Chia Pancakes – cape gooseberry, chia weeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs

cape gooseberry, chia weeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs Caprese Salad – flyleaf feta, olives, salt crystal, vegetable, spice

flyleaf feta, olives, salt crystal, vegetable, spice Cauliflower Steak – cauliflower

cauliflower Chia Pudding – chia seeds, cinnamon, rhubarb, sweet

chia seeds, cinnamon, rhubarb, sweet Chia Seed Bread – chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs

chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs Chimera Skewer – trumpet snail, hippocampus, flying fish, brussels sprout, fish

trumpet snail, hippocampus, flying fish, brussels sprout, fish Electric Radicchio & Persimmon Salad – lightning spice, radicchio, persimmon

lightning spice, radicchio, persimmon Flying Fish Quenelles – flying fish, flyleaf feta, porcini mushrooms, vegetable, dairy

flying fish, flyleaf feta, porcini mushrooms, vegetable, dairy Garlic Steam Mussels – mussel, garlic, onion

mussel, garlic, onion Grecian Baked Fish – stygian mudskipper, olives, ambrosia, salt crystal, elysian grain

stygian mudskipper, olives, ambrosia, salt crystal, elysian grain Greek Salad – flyleaf feta, olives, radish, cucumber, vegetable

flyleaf feta, olives, radish, cucumber, vegetable Green Bean Casserole – green beans, onion, porcini mushrooms

green beans, onion, porcini mushrooms Grilled Koi Gyro – koi, wheat, olives, cucumber, spice

koi, wheat, olives, cucumber, spice Hermit Crab Pasta – sorcerer hat hermit crab, wheat, spice

sorcerer hat hermit crab, wheat, spice Hippocampus Cepelinai Dumplings – hippocampus, potato, spiral strawberries, onion, black pepper

hippocampus, potato, spiral strawberries, onion, black pepper Koi Sashimi – koi

koi Lamprey Sashimi – lamprey

lamprey Loaded Breakfast Yogurt – plain yogurt, spiral strawberries, ambrosie, oats

plain yogurt, spiral strawberries, ambrosie, oats Loaded Golden Apple Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, golden apple

oats, oats, ambrosia, golden apple Loaded Honeydew Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, honeydew melon

oats, oats, ambrosia, honeydew melon Loaded Persimmon Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, persimmon

oats, oats, ambrosia, persimmon Loaded Rhubarb Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, rhubarb

oats, oats, ambrosia, rhubarb Loaded Sea Grape Porridge – oats, oats, ambrosia, sea grapes

oats, oats, ambrosia, sea grapes Lupine Cullen Skink – sea wolf, potato, onion, plain yogurt

sea wolf, potato, onion, plain yogurt Mussel Risotto – mussel, rice, garlic, olives, spice

mussel, rice, garlic, olives, spice Oatmeal – oats

oats Olive Plate – olives

olives Persimmon Chia Pancakes – persimmon, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs

persimmon, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs Radicchio-Stuffed Porcini – radicchio, porcini mushrooms, black pepper

radicchio, porcini mushrooms, black pepper Roasted Barley & Veggies – barley, onion, flyleaf feta, brussels sprout, vegetable

barley, onion, flyleaf feta, brussels sprout, vegetable Roasted Brussels Sprouts – brussels sprout, garlic

brussels sprout, garlic Roasted Green Beans – green beans, garlic

green beans, garlic Salt-Baked Sea Wolf – salt crystal, sea wolf

salt crystal, sea wolf Salt-Pickled Cauliflower – salt crystal, cauliflower, spice

salt crystal, cauliflower, spice Salt-Pickled Garlic – salt crystal, garlic, spice

salt crystal, garlic, spice Salt-Pickled Green Beans – salt crystal, green beans, spice

salt crystal, green beans, spice Salt-Pickled Radicchio – salt crystal, radicchio, spice

salt crystal, radicchio, spice Salt-Pickled Radish – salt crystal, radish, spice

salt crystal, radish, spice Salt-Pickled Sea Grapes – salt crystal, sea grapes, spice

salt crystal, sea grapes, spice Scottish Porridge – oats, fruit

oats, fruit Sea Grape Chia Pancakes – sea grapes, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs

sea grapes, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs Seaweed Salad – sea grapes, radish, black pepper, vegetable

sea grapes, radish, black pepper, vegetable Shovel Bird Eggs Benedict – shovel bird eggs, spiral strawberries, elysian grain, salt crystal

shovel bird eggs, spiral strawberries, elysian grain, salt crystal Soda Bread & Feta – flyleaf feta, wheat, salt crystal

flyleaf feta, wheat, salt crystal Spanakopita – spinach, flyleaf feta, onion, garlic, spice

spinach, flyleaf feta, onion, garlic, spice Spiral Strawberry Chia Pancakes – spiral strawberries, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs

spiral strawberries, chia seeds, wheat, shovel bird eggs Sprout-Stuffed Porcini – porcini mushrooms, brussels sprout, black pepper

porcini mushrooms, brussels sprout, black pepper Squash Stuffed Porcini – porcini mushrooms, ring squash, black pepper

porcini mushrooms, ring squash, black pepper Squid Sashimi – squid

squid Steamed Mussels – mussel

mussel Stuffed Ring Squash – ring squash, ambrosia, garlic

ring squash, ambrosia, garlic Tuna Sashimi – tuna

Desserts

Dreamlight Valley base game desserts

Apple Pie – apple, wheat, butter

– apple, wheat, butter Apple Sorbet – apple, sugarcane, slush ice

– apple, sugarcane, slush ice Aurora’s Cake – wheat, egg, sugarcane, milk, raspberry

– wheat, egg, sugarcane, milk, raspberry Banana Ice Cream – banana, milk, sugercane, slush ice

– banana, milk, sugercane, slush ice Banana Pie – banana, wheat, butter

– banana, wheat, butter Banana Split – banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, sweet

– banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, sweet Beignets – egg, wheat, canola, sugarcane

– egg, wheat, canola, sugarcane Berry Salad – raspberry, gooseberry, blueberry

– raspberry, gooseberry, blueberry Birthday Cake – egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat, cocoa bean

– egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat, cocoa bean Biscuits – sugarcane, wheat, butter

– sugarcane, wheat, butter Blueberry Pie – blueberry, wheat, butter

– blueberry, wheat, butter Boba Tea – sugarcane, milk

– sugarcane, milk Candy – sweet

– sweet Cannoli – wheat, egg, vanilla, cheese

– wheat, egg, vanilla, cheese Caramel Apples – apple, sugarcane

– apple, sugarcane Carrot Cake – carrot, sugarcane, wheat, egg

– carrot, sugarcane, wheat, egg Cheesecake – cheese, wheat, fruit, fruit

– cheese, wheat, fruit, fruit Cherry Pie – cherry, wheat, butter

– cherry, wheat, butter Cheshire Cat Tail – wheat, egg, sugarcane, cocoa bean (NEW)

wheat, egg, sugarcane, cocoa bean Chocolate Chip Cookies – cocoa bean, butter, wheat, sugarcane

– cocoa bean, butter, wheat, sugarcane Chocolate Ice Cream – milk, slush ice, sugarcane, cocoa bean

– milk, slush ice, sugarcane, cocoa bean Chocolate Waffles – cocoa bean, milk, wheat, egg

– cocoa bean, milk, wheat, egg Coconut Boba Tea – coconut, sugarcane, milk

– coconut, sugarcane, milk Coconut Cake – coconut, sugarcane, wheat, egg

– coconut, sugarcane, wheat, egg Coconut Ice Cream – coconut, milk, sugarcane, slush ice

– coconut, milk, sugarcane, slush ice Crepe – milk, vanilla, wheat, egg

– milk, vanilla, wheat, egg Dream Ice Cream – Dreamlight fruit, milk, slush ice

– Dreamlight fruit, milk, slush ice Fruit Salad – fruit

– fruit Fruit Sorbet – fruit, slush ice

– fruit, slush ice Fruitcake – wheat, fruit, fruit, fruit

– wheat, fruit, fruit, fruit Garlic Chocolate Tart – garlic, cocoa, egg, wheat, cheese (NEW)

garlic, cocoa, egg, wheat, cheese Gingerbread House – wheat, ginger, sugarcane, vanilla, eggs

– wheat, ginger, sugarcane, vanilla, eggs Gooseberry Boba Tea – gooseberry, sugarcane, milk

– gooseberry, sugarcane, milk Gray Stuff – sugarcane, cocoa bean, dairy/oil

– sugarcane, cocoa bean, dairy/oil Hot Cocoa – cocoa bean, sugarcane, milk

– cocoa bean, sugarcane, milk Ice Cream – milk, slush ice, sugarcane

– milk, slush ice, sugarcane Jam Waffles – fruit, wheat, eggs, milk

– fruit, wheat, eggs, milk Lemon Sorbet – lemon, slush ice

– lemon, slush ice Meringue Pie – lemon, wheat, egg, butter

– lemon, wheat, egg, butter Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies – wheat, ginger

– wheat, ginger Mint Boba Tea – mint, sugarcane, milk

– mint, sugarcane, milk Mint Candy – mint, sugarcane

– mint, sugarcane Mint Chocolate – mint, cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane

– mint, cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane Mint Sorbet – mint, slush ice

– mint, slush ice ‘My Hero’ Cookie – sweet, wheat, butter

– sweet, wheat, butter Pastéis de Nata – corn, vanilla, egg, milk

– corn, vanilla, egg, milk Pastry Cream and Fruits – fruit, fruit, fruit, sugarcane, milk

– fruit, fruit, fruit, sugarcane, milk Pawpsicle – fruit, slush ice, sugarcane

– fruit, slush ice, sugarcane Peanut Butter Waffles – peanut, egg, wheat, milk

– peanut, egg, wheat, milk Plain Snow Cones – slush ice

– slush ice Raspberry Boba Tea – raspberry, sugarcane, milk

– raspberry, sugarcane, milk Red Fruit Pie – fruit, wheat, butter

– fruit, wheat, butter Red Fruit Sorbet – raspberry, gooseberry, slush ice, sugarcane

– raspberry, gooseberry, slush ice, sugarcane Red Velvet – wheat, vanilla, egg, cheese, cocoa bean

– wheat, vanilla, egg, cheese, cocoa bean Root Beer – ginger, sugarcane, vanilla

– ginger, sugarcane, vanilla Shake – dairy/oil

– dairy/oil Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie – gooseberry, wheat, butter

– gooseberry, wheat, butter Sour Snow Cones – lemon, slush ice, sugarcane

– lemon, slush ice, sugarcane Spring Chocolate – Spring V-EGG-etable, cocoa bean, sugarcane

– Spring V-EGG-etable, cocoa bean, sugarcane Spring Egg Bowl – Egg-celent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, sugarcane, cocoa bean

– Egg-celent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, sugarcane, cocoa bean Spring Mimosa Eggs – Egg-celent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, basil

– Egg-celent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, basil Sweet Slush – sweet, slush ice

– sweet, slush ice Tropical Pop – fruit, coconut, sugarcane, slush ice

– fruit, coconut, sugarcane, slush ice Vanilla Ice Cream – vanilla, milk, sugarcane, slush ice

– vanilla, milk, sugarcane, slush ice Waffles – sweet, egg, wheat, milk

– sweet, egg, wheat, milk Wedding Cake – vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat, egg

– vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat, egg Whimsical Pie – Dreamlight fruit, wheat, butter

– Dreamlight fruit, wheat, butter Wonderland Cookies – vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat

– vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat Yule Log – wheat, cocoa bean, vanilla, cherry

Eternity Isle (A Rift in Time DLC) desserts

Apple Sauce – apple, cinnamon

– apple, cinnamon Basil Berry Salad – blueberry, strawberry, basil

– blueberry, strawberry, basil Caramel Macarons – almonds, egg, agave

– almonds, egg, agave Charlotte Cake – wheat, agave, strawberry

– wheat, agave, strawberry Chocolate Macarons – almonds, egg, cocoa bean

– almonds, egg, cocoa bean Cinnamon Donut – cinnamon, wheat, egg, sweet

– cinnamon, wheat, egg, sweet Cotton Candy – sugarcane, agave

– sugarcane, agave Croissant – wheat, butter

– wheat, butter Cupcakes – wheat, egg, cherry, agave

– wheat, egg, cherry, agave Danish – butter, wheat, fruit, fruit

– butter, wheat, fruit, fruit Dreamango Boba Tea – milk, dreamango, sugarcane

– milk, dreamango, sugarcane French Macarons – almonds, egg

– almonds, egg Fruit Milkshake – slush ice, milk, fruit

– slush ice, milk, fruit Glazed Donut – wheat, egg, sweet

– wheat, egg, sweet Gourmet Grubs – sea snail, sand worm, scorpion

– sea snail, sand worm, scorpion Jam Macarons – almonds, egg, fruit

– almonds, egg, fruit Kanelbulle – wheat, egg, butter, cinnamon

– wheat, egg, butter, cinnamon Kouign-Amann – wheat, butter, butter, agave

– wheat, butter, butter, agave Maamouls – wheat, almonds, dates

– wheat, almonds, dates Makrout – wheat, canola, cinnamon, dates

– wheat, canola, cinnamon, dates Melon Boba Tea – milk, melon, sugarcane

– milk, melon, sugarcane Mooncake – wheat, beans, canola, agave

– wheat, beans, canola, agave Nestling Crepe – wheat, egg, milk, nestling pear

– wheat, egg, milk, nestling pear Pear Upside-Down Cake – nestling pear, egg, wheat

– nestling pear, egg, wheat Pineapple Soft Serve – slush ice, pineapple

– slush ice, pineapple Popcorn – corn, canola

– corn, canola Raspberry Jam Sandwich – wheat, raspberry

– wheat, raspberry Spicy Macarons – almonds, egg, chili pepper

– almonds, egg, chili pepper Spiky Berry Pie – cactoberries, wheat, butter, strawberry, spice

– cactoberries, wheat, butter, strawberry, spice Stellar Milkshake – slush ice, milk, cosmic figs

– slush ice, milk, cosmic figs Strawberry Pie – wheat, butter, strawberry

– wheat, butter, strawberry Strawberry Shortcake – wheat, egg, strawberry

– wheat, egg, strawberry Stuffed Dates – almonds, dates

almonds, dates Sugar-Free Banana Muffin – wheat, banana

– wheat, banana Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffin – wheat, blueberry

– wheat, blueberry Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin – wheat, fruit, fruit, agave

– wheat, fruit, fruit, agave Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin – wheat, fruit

– wheat, fruit Sweet Popcorn – corn, canola, agave

– corn, canola, agave Sweet Tofu – soya, fruit

– soya, fruit Taiyaki – sand fish, beans

– sand fish, beans Vanilla Macarons – almonds, egg, vanilla

Storybook Vale DLC desserts

Aphrodite’s Delight – ambrosia, golden apple

ambrosia, golden apple Cape Gooseberry Sour Fondue – cape gooseberry, sour berries

cape gooseberry, sour berries Cinnamon Cake – cinnamon, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt

cinnamon, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt Cinnamon Cookies – cinnamon, wheat, plain yogurt, sweet

cinnamon, wheat, plain yogurt, sweet Golden Apple Pie – golden apple, wheat, shovel bird eggs

golden apple, wheat, shovel bird eggs Honeydew Sour Fondue – honeydew melon, sour berries

honeydew melon, sour berries Lightning Cake – lightning spice, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt

lightning spice, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt Lightning Cookies – lightning spice, wheat, plain yogurt, spice

lightning spice, wheat, plain yogurt, spice Merryweather’s Gingersnaps – ginger, nutmeg, sour berries, faerie eye, shovel bird eggs

ginger, nutmeg, sour berries, faerie eye, shovel bird eggs Nutmeg Cake – nutmeg, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt

nutmeg, wheat, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt Nutmeg Cookies – nutmeg, wheat, plain yogurt, sweet

nutmeg, wheat, plain yogurt, sweet Persimmon Pie – persimmon, wheat, shovel bird eggs

persimmon, wheat, shovel bird eggs Persimmon Sour Fondue – persimmon, sour berries

persimmon, sour berries Rice Pudding – rice, oats, vanilla

rice, oats, vanilla Sour Berry Dessert – sour berries, ambrosie

sour berries, ambrosie Sour Berry Pie – sour berries, wheat, shovel bird eggs

sour berries, wheat, shovel bird eggs Spicy Yogurt – plain yogurt, spice

plain yogurt, spice Spiral Strawberry Pie – spiral strawberries, wheat, shovel bird eggs

spiral strawberries, wheat, shovel bird eggs Spiral Strawberry Sour Fondue – spiral strawberries, sour berries

spiral strawberries, sour berries Strawberry Rhubarb Pie – spiral strawberries, rhubarb, wheat, plain yogurt

spiral strawberries, rhubarb, wheat, plain yogurt Underworld Cake – nutmeg, faerie rye, ambrosia, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt

nutmeg, faerie rye, ambrosia, shovel bird eggs, plain yogurt Vanilla Yogurt – vanilla, plain yogurt

Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking ingredient categories

As you’ve seen above, some of the recipes ask for general categories of ingredient, like ‘sweet’ or ‘spice’.

If you’re not at a cooking pot and you’re trying to plan ahead what ingredients you need, this can be a bit confusing, because the ingredient categories listed in the Collection screen when you pause the game are different from the categories when you’re cooking.

Here’s the full list of all nine cooking categories and the ingredients that fall under each one. If you see a category listed in any of the recipes above, you can use any of the ingredients in that category, as listed below.

Vegetables

Asparagus

Bell Pepper

Carrot

Chili Pepper

Corn

Cucumber

Eggplant

Leek

Lettuce

Mushroom

Okra

Onion

Potato

Pumpkin

Seaweed

Spinach

Tomato

Zucchini

Fruit

Apple

Banana

Blueberry

Cherry

Coconut

Gooseberry

Lemon

Raspberry

Grain

Rice

Wheat

Dairy & Oil

Butter

Canola

Cheese

Egg

Fish

Milk

Peanut

Soya

Fish

Anglerfish

Bass

Bream

Carp

Catfish

Cod

Fugu

Herring

Kingfish

Lancetfish

Perch

Pike

Rainbow Trout

Salmon

Sole

Swordfish

Tilapia

Tuna

Walleye

White Sturgeon

Seafood

Clam

Crab

Lobster

Oyster

Scallop

Shrimp

Squid

Spices

Basil

Garlic

Ginger

Mint

Oregano

Sweets

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Ice

Slush Ice

Disney Dreamlight Valley 5-star recipes

Some missions and tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley will ask you to make 5-star recipes. It can be a bit of a pain going through the game’s recipe book trying to find which recipes are 5-star ones.

Here, then, is a complete list of just the 5-star recipes from the above list, so you can check your ingredients and see which ones you’re able to make with the least hassle.

Arendellian Pickled Herring – herring, lemon, onion, garlic, spice

herring, lemon, onion, garlic, spice Aurora’s Cake – wheat, egg, sugarcane, milk, raspberry

wheat, egg, sugarcane, milk, raspberry Banana Split – banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, sweet

banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, sweet Birthday Cake – egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat, cocoa bean

egg, butter, sugarcane, wheat, cocoa bean Bouillabaisse – seafood, seafood, vegetable, shrimp, tomato

seafood, seafood, vegetable, shrimp, tomato Fish Creole – fish, vegetable, tomato, rice, garlic

fish, vegetable, tomato, rice, garlic Gingerbread House – wheat, ginger, sugarcane, vanilla, eggs

wheat, ginger, sugarcane, vanilla, eggs Greek Pizza – wheat, cheese, tomato, onion, spice

wheat, cheese, tomato, onion, spice Gumbo – shrimp, tomato, onion, chili pepper, okra

shrimp, tomato, onion, chili pepper, okra Lancetfish Paella – lancetfish, tomato, rice, shrimp, seafood

lancetfish, tomato, rice, shrimp, seafood Large Seafood Platter – lemon, seafood, seafood, seafood, seafood

lemon, seafood, seafood, seafood, seafood Lobster Roll – lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic

lobster, wheat, lemon, butter, garlic Mediterranean Salad – cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, spice

cucumber, tomato, onion, lettuce, spice Mushu’s Congee – rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger

rice, egg, mushroom, garlic, ginger Pastry Cream and Fruits – fruit, fruit, fruit, sugarcane, milk

fruit, fruit, fruit, sugarcane, milk Ranch Salad – lettuce, corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion

lettuce, corn, tomato, bell pepper, onion Ratatouille – tomato, onion, eggplant, zucchini, spice

tomato, onion, eggplant, zucchini, spice Teriyaki Salmon – salmon, rice, ginger, soya, sugarcane

salmon, rice, ginger, soya, sugarcane Tuna Burger – tuna, wheat, onion, lemon, vegetable

tuna, wheat, onion, lemon, vegetable Vegetarian Pizza – vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cheese, tomato

vegetable, vegetable, wheat, cheese, tomato Wedding Cake – vanilla, sugarcane, butter, wheat, egg

How do I cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To cook in Dreamlight Valley, you need to gather ingredients and find a stove. There are several methods of gathering your ingredients, including:

Gathering from from trees and the ground.

Farming your own by buying seeds and growing them.

Buying them from stalls.

Buying them from Remy once Chez Remy is open.

If there’s a specific ingredient you’re looking for, go to the Collection screen and choose the Ingredients tab. There you’ll find every ingredient in the game, and by selecting one you’ll see where you can find or buy it.

Once you’ve got the ingredients you need, find a stove – either the one in your own house or the one in Chez Remy – and use it. You’ll be able to drop up to five ingredients into the stove, and can then choose Start Cooking to make the meal.

You also need Coal Ore every time you use the stove, but this can easily be found anywhere in the game, usually by digging.

Also, here’s a tip: you don’t need to have an ingredient in your inventory to use it when cooking. If you have ingredients stored in a chest, they’ll all be available to you when you use the stove.

What are 3, 4 and 5-star Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes?

Sometimes the game will specifically ask you to make a three-star, four-star or five-star meal.

At first, you may not know what this means, especially when you’re using this guide to try new recipes for the first time.

In reality, it’s actually quite easy to work out how many stars a new recipe is worth: it depends on how many ingredients it uses.

So if, for example, you look at Gazpacho, the recipe to make that is cucumber, tomato, onion, spice. Because it uses four ingredients, that’s going to be a 4-star meal.

The five-star meals, then, are the ones which consist of five ingredients. You can’t take, say, a 3-star recipe and add two more random ingredients to it to make it a 5-star one. Though it will make the meal worth more.

How do I get coffee beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

While all the other ingredients in Dreamlight Valley are easy enough to find – either by buying them from Goofy, buying them from Remy’s cafe (once it’s opened) and harvesting them – coffee beans require a longer process.

First you have to unlock Stitch. You do this by following these steps:

Finding the Slimy Stocking Sock on Dazzle Beach, and talking to Donald about it

Waiting five days, finding the Chewed-Up Sock in the Peaceful Meadow and talking to Goofy and Donald about it

Waiting five more days, finding the Knitted Orange Sock in the Forest of Valor and talking to Merlin and Donald about it

Placing the Homing Beacon on Skull Island then heading to Stitch’s ship

Once Stitch has become a villager in Dreamlight Valley, you can then start taking on his quests. When you reach his level 4 quest you’ll have to plant a coffee tree – once this is done you’ll finally get access to coffee beans.

So far there are only three recipes that use coffee beans – coffee, latte and mocha. You can find their recipes below.

How do I get Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The game’s April 2023 update added five new recipes that use a unique ingredient called Dreamlight Fruit.

These recipes, which are in the main list below, are Dream Fizz, Marvelous Jam, Sweet Udon, Dream Ice Cream and Whimsical Pie.

The game doesn’t tell you how to get Dreamlight Fruit, however, so you may be wondering what it is and how to find it.

The only way to get Dreamlight Fruit is to add Simba to your village. You do this by going to the Lion King realm, performing Nala’s mission, adding her to your village, then going back to the Lion King realm and doing Simba’s mission.

Once Simba is in your village you can start taking on his friendship quests. Once he reaches Friendship level 7, you’ll do a quest called Seed of Memories, which has you planting a Dreamlight Tree.

Once this grows (it takes about three days) you’ll be able to pick Dreamlight Fruit from the tree like you would pick other fruits like apples or bananas.

Once Simba hits Friendship level 10 you’ll also get his final quest, The Dreamlight Grove, in which you’ll get to plant another three Dreamlight Trees. Before long you’ll be swimming in Dreamlight Fruit!