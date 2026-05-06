Diablo 4: Best classes for Lord of Hatred Season 13, ranked

Whether you’re a new, returning, or devoted Diablo 4 player, there are a lot of new changes to builds you need to know in Lord of Hatred Season 13.

The latest campaign expansion is available now, and players have had some time to figure out the very best builds for each class in the game. In this guide, we’re breaking down a tier list of what we believe are the best classes right now, and what skills the best players of each class are using right now, so you can work toward a strong build with your desired class in Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred Season 13.

Best Diablo 4 Season 13 classes and skills

The following classes are placed roughly in order of strongest to weakest, but your personal playstyle preferences should be taken into account, too.

Sorcerer class best build

A personal favourite of mine and an incredibly strong class for Season 13. These skills primarily focus on Lightning damage, and your gear should reflect that.

Best Sorcerer skills:

Hydra

Blizzard

Meteor

Ice Armor

Teleport

Unstable Currents

Barbarian class best build

The Barbarian is looking like one of the very best classes to use in Season 13, and you can mimic that success by stacking Fury and summoning Ancients with these skills.

Best Barbarian skills:

Frenzy

Hammer of the Ancients

Rallying Cry

War Cry

Challenging Shout

Call of the Ancients

Rogue class best build

Rogue might be placed below Sorcerer and Barbarian, but these classes might as well share the top spot, as they’re all capable of huge DPS when fully levelled and geared up. Use Dance of Knives as your primary source of damage.

Best Rogue skills:

Dark Shroud

Dance of Knives

Concealment

Smoke Grenade

Cold Imbuement

Shadow Clone

Warlock class best build

The Warlock is a very powerful build that ends up being middle of the pack in Season 13. If you’re looking to pick up the new Warlock class, you’ll be pleased with these skills.

Best Warlock skills:

Nether Step

Umbral Chains

Command Valloch

Dark Prison

Apocalypse

Sigil of Chaos

Paladin class best build

Paladins can deal a decent amount of damage by stacking Resolve, and these are the skills that can get you there. This is another new class, and there’s still time for the community to figure out new strategies and builds.

Best Paladin skills:

Condemn

Clash

Fortress

Defiance Aura

Holy Light Aura

Fanaticism Aura

Spiritborn class best build

Spiritborn hasn’t had too much love this season, but if you’re a Spiritborn fan, you should use these skills.

Best Spiritborn skills:

Ravager

The Seeker

Toxic Skin

Concussive Stomp

Armored Hide

Rushing Claw

Necromancer class best build

For the Necromancer, we’ve gone with a Darkness/Chill build with plenty of extra minions to assist in stacking damage. Another solid choice is to use Blood Skills and build around them.

Best Necromancer skills:

Army of the Dead

Sever

Skeleton Mage

Skeleton Warrior

Blight

Golem

Druid class best build

The Druid isn’t doing incredibly during Season 13, but if you’re a dedicated Druid fan, then you should be gearing up to use the following skills.

Best Druid skills: