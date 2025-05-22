Death Stranding 2 DualSense PS5 Controller: Where to buy the Death Stranding 2 PS5 Controller

The Death Stranding 2 DualSense PlayStation 5 controller goes on sale today, here’s everything you need to know.

Since the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony has routinely released special edition DualSense controllers for its biggest games. Astro Bot, God of War: Ragnarok and Helldivers 2 have all received exclusive DualSense colours, with Death Stranding 2 being the latest addition to the lineup.

The new controller launches on June 26, 2025, on PS5 alongside Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, but you’ll be able to pre-order it today.

“We worked closely with Kojima Productions on the controller design, customized with the insignia and motto of Drawbridge in vibrant orange,” wrote Sony Interactive Entertainment’s marketing VP, Isabelle Tomatis.

In this guide we’ll explain where to get the Death Stranding 2 DualSense controller, when it goes on sale, and more.

Death Stranding 2 DualSense PS5 Controller: Death Stranding 2 controller release date

The Death Stranding 2 DualSense will be available in limited quantities for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480, with pre-orders starting on May 22 at 10 am. The controller will be released on June 26, alongside the game.

Death Stranding 2 DualSense PS5 Controller: Where to buy the Death Stranding 2 controller?

Sony has announced that the Death Stranding 2 DualSense controller will be available at direct.playstation.com as well as participating retailers.

Based on previous limited edition DualSense PS5 controller releases, we expect these retailers to include Amazon and Game.

VGC recently got the chance to travel to Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Japan, for an extensive Death Stranding 2 preview and interviews with the game’s development team, including director Hideo Kojima.

“As I sniped a guard from a watch tower, equipped a silenced rifle, and planned a sneaky infiltration into an enemy base to extract a prisoner, it was impossible to escape the thought that ‘oh wow, this really does feel like Metal Gear’,” we wrote.

“Instead of running from Mules with their electric sticks, you’re frequently blasting through them with a shotgun or grenade launcher. And rather than awkwardly stumbling across a rocky ravine, dropping packages as you go, more often I was cruising in my tricked-out vehicle with two automatic turrets blasting anyone who dared impede my delivery.”