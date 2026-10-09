DD2 Dark Arisen: Where to find Amos, The Truant Soldier quest guide

As you explore the new region of Norgan in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, you’ll be tasked with locating Amos.

Amos is usually pretty careful, but he was unprepared for the Norgan weather, and he’s been lost in a whiteout blizzard.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find Amos in Dragon’s Dogma 2’s new Dark Arisen expansion.

Amos’ location in The Truant Soldier quest – DD2: DA

Once you’re able to access the Eastern exit of the Mountain Stronghold thanks to the Commission, you’ll also run into a couple of problems. For one, a Snowfoot has stolen the Commission’s supplies, and worse, Amos has gone missing.

You’re probably familiar with Dragon’s Dogma 2 at this point, which means you know that if you leave Amos waiting for too long, he’s probably going to perish.

Exiting the Mountain Stronghold from the East elevator, head Northeast and you should hear Amos crying for help quite quickly.

You will need a Climbing Hook in your inventory. There’s a Climbing Hook Post on the other side of a small cavern, and if you don’t have a very nimble Vocation equipped, you’ll need the Climbing Hook to get to the other side.

Follow the stairs, running around the tower, and you’ll find Amos being overwhelmed by a gang of Nekkon. Wipe them out, speak to him, and he’ll return to the rest of the Commission safely without needing an escort.

Return to the Commission cave camp, and you’ll be given your due rewards for saving Amos.