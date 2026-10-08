DD2 Dark Arisen: Treat for the hounds, A Direwolf Delicacy quest guide

In Dragon’s Dogma 2’s new Dark Arisen expansion, you’ll be able to explore Norgan alongside a faithful hound, Freki.

Freki belongs to the Norgandian Settlement, but he will take a shine to you, and you’ll be able to summon Freki to your side as you explore the Norgan region.

As you progress through the main quest, the quest A Direwolf Delicacy will prompt you to get the hounds a perfect treat. In this guide, we’re explaining what the perfect treat for the hounds is and where you can find it in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

What is a perfect treat for the hounds? – DD2: DA

There won’t seem to be an obvious answer at first, but Isla – the little girl who gave you the quest – will give you a hint as to what the hounds want each time you present an incorrect item. Present the incorrect item enough times, and she’ll simply reveal what the hounds want. There’s no consequence for getting it wrong, so you can simply persevere if you wish to find the answer for yourself.

Otherwise, we’ll tell you right now: you’re looking for a Snowdeer Bone. When you pick one up, it’ll show as a rare item.

Snowdeer Bone location – DD2: DA

Snowdeer look like regular deer, but they’re native to the Norgan region. If you want to find one, you won’t have to look far, as they inhabit pretty much the entire region.

A safe place to find one is to head North from the Norgandian Settlement and follow the path next to the South edge of the river — you should encounter Snowdeer pretty quickly. They’re also pretty close to the North side, to be fair. They’re basically everywhere.

Once you take down a Snowdeer, examine its corpse to loot the Snowdeer Bone. Return this to Isla to complete the A Direwolf Delicacy quest.